IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events
A family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks, prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak.(REUTERS)
A family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks, prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak.(REUTERS)
world news

Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events

The Kuwait cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives would be exempt from the entry ban, and that all those arriving in the country would have to quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Kuwait
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks from Feb. 7 after a rise in coronavirus cases, while neighbouring Saudi Arabia suspended entertainment activities and dine-in services at restaurants.

The Kuwait cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt from the entry ban, and that all those arriving in the country would have to quarantine.

It ordered the closure of gyms and salons and asked other commercial businesses to cease operating at 8:00 pm, with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets and other food stores.

Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new Covid-19 cases. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

Other Gulf Arab states have also introduced new restrictions to curb a recent rise in infections in the oil producing region.

Also read| Got vaccinated against Covid? Here’s a list of countries you can travel

Saudi Arabia this week suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement early Thursday that entertainment activities and events as well as in-restaurant dining would be suspended for 10 days, open to renewal.

The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf states and the Arab world's biggest economy, on Wednesday recorded 306 new coronavirus cases. It saw daily infections fall from a peak above 4,000 in June to dip below the 100 mark in early January.

The United Arab Emirates, a tourism and trade hub, has seen the region's largest surge with infections tripling in the past month to hit a new peak of 3,977 new cases on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid guideline covid 19 news
app
Close
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
world news

US warship sails by sensitive Taiwan Strait as US navy deploys carrier to Indo-Pacific

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The US 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday while on a routine mission, the US Navy said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
world news

Protests, access to internet ‘hallmarks of thriving democracy’, says US

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The remarks by a US embassy spokesperson were the first public comments by the Biden administration on the farmers’ protest that began last November
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GAVI alliance, the group that co-leads COVAX with the WHO, said last week it aimed to deliver 2.3 bn vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021, including 1.8 billion free doses to lower-income countries.(AP)
The GAVI alliance, the group that co-leads COVAX with the WHO, said last week it aimed to deliver 2.3 bn vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021, including 1.8 billion free doses to lower-income countries.(AP)
world news

WHO preparing to deliver vaccines across Syria from April despite conflict

Reuters, Amman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO representative in Damascus, said the body's COVAX programme plans to immunize 5 million Syrians
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigators go out of the TP Marcelo Ice Plant on February 4, 2021 in Navotas, Philippines.(AP Photo)
Investigators go out of the TP Marcelo Ice Plant on February 4, 2021 in Navotas, Philippines.(AP Photo)
world news

Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee of TP Marcelo Ice Plant died after exposure to ammonia fumes Wednesday and the body of a second employee, the plant’s electrician, was found in the building Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
world news

Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow

AP, Afghanistan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:54 PM IST
“We are afraid when we get in our car, go to the office, when we are near our home, in the mosque,” Kamran said. “Life has become hell.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a clinic.(AP)
A registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a clinic.(AP)
world news

Recovered Covid patients may need only one shot of mRNA vaccines: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
According to the researchers, a single dose of mRNA vaccine elicits very rapid immune responses in individuals already possessing antibodies against the coronavirus from previous exposure to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical professional tests an Israeli soldier for coronavirus in Elad, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.(AP)
A medical professional tests an Israeli soldier for coronavirus in Elad, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.(AP)
world news

Why Israel can't celebrate its vaccine success yet

Bloomberg, Israel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:52 PM IST
While Israel has been an undisputed vaccine leader, it is still struggling to contain the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks, prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak.(REUTERS)
A family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks, prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak.(REUTERS)
world news

Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events

Reuters, Kuwait
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Kuwait cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives would be exempt from the entry ban, and that all those arriving in the country would have to quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo taken on October 1, 2020, a protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey holds an anti-China placard in Istanbul, , against what they allege is oppression by the Chinese government to Muslim Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province. (AP file)
In this file photo taken on October 1, 2020, a protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey holds an anti-China placard in Istanbul, , against what they allege is oppression by the Chinese government to Muslim Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province. (AP file)
world news

China conducts most sophisticated repression abroad: Report

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Tactics range from co-opting foreign governments to detain dissidents to digital threats and coercion by proxy, the Freedom House report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
world news

Gulf nations impose more restrictions to fight virus spread

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The countries announced limits on public gatherings overnight and Kuwait plans to bar foreigners from entering for two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google is at loggerheads with the Australian govt (AP)(AP)
Google is at loggerheads with the Australian govt (AP)(AP)
world news

Australian PM Morrison says had 'constructive' meeting with Google chief Pichai

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The tech giant has threatened to remove its search engine over Australian govt's plans to make digital platforms pay for news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shout anti-farmer slogans and wave India's national flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 29. (REUTERS)
People shout anti-farmer slogans and wave India's national flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 29. (REUTERS)
world news

Indo-Canadian groups ask Canada PM to condemn farmer protest violence on Jan 26

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
An executive in the PMO acknowledged receipt of the letter and said, “Please be assured that your comments have been carefully reviewed.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The major countries are witnessing a decline in the number of cases. The WHO has welcomed this development, but warned against complacency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

US, Australia discuss China and Myanmar in first leaders call, White House says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The first call between the leaders since Biden's inauguration comes amid heightened tension between Australia and China and just days after Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces the listing of new terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 2. (REUTERS)
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces the listing of new terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 2. (REUTERS)
world news

Canada designates Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist group

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Pakistan-based, Kashmir-focused group was among 13 added to the list, including several neo-Nazi outfits like Proud Boys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP