Kuwait Airport update: What's happened at Terminal 1 amid Iran strikes? Officials clarify after scary videos emerge
Kuwait airport update: Amid the US-Iran conflict, a drone struck the main airport in Kuwait City on Saturday.
Kuwait airport update: Amid the US-Iran conflict, a drone struck the main airport in Kuwait City on Saturday, officials confirmed on Saturday. Workers at the Terminal 1 building sustained minor injuries. Videos from the scene showed chaos and destruction.
"A drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, resulting in minor injuries to a number of employees, in addition to limited material damage to the passenger terminal," authorities said in a statement.
FOLLOW: Iran US tensions news LIVE: US-Israel strikes on Tehran spark conflict in Middle East; Netanyahu, Trump hold phone call
Flights disrupted amid missile strikes
Airlines worldwide canceled or diverted hundreds of flights on Saturday as several Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace in response to heightened regional tensions. Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, southern Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman's Muscat International Airport all shut down their skies, according to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24.
Planes already en route to major hubs like Tel Aviv and Dubai were forced to return to their departure airports or divert to alternative destinations.
Read More: Burj Khalifa evacuated? Why Dubai authorities are asking people to vacate world's tallest building
Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international passengers, reported more than 700 cancellations of inbound and outbound flights. The airport operator announced that operations at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International Airport were halted indefinitely.
The closures created widespread ripple effects. Air India canceled all flights to Middle Eastern destinations. Turkish Airlines suspended service to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until Monday, with additional cancellations possible for Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman.
US carriers Delta and United suspended flights to Tel Aviv at least through the weekend. KLM had already halted service to and from Tel Aviv earlier in the week. Lufthansa, Air France, Transavia, Qatar Airways, and Pegasus also canceled all flights to Lebanon.
Virgin Atlantic rerouted flights to avoid Iraqi airspace, adding time to routes to India, the Maldives, and Riyadh; it already avoids Iranian airspace and ensures sufficient fuel for potential short-notice diversions.
British Airways suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until next week and canceled Saturday service to Amman, Jordan.
India's civil aviation authority designated much of the Middle East—including airspace over Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, as a high-security risk zone at all altitudes. Travelers faced significant disruptions.
Airlines urged passengers to check flight status online before heading to airports. Some carriers issued waivers allowing rebooking without extra fees or fare increases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More