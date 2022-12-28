Home / World News / Video: Hail-covered white roads in Kuwait following rare weather event

Video: Hail-covered white roads in Kuwait following rare weather event

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 05:21 PM IST

Kuwait Rain-Hailstorm: Some parts of Kuwait saw heavy rainfall with the southern part of the country receiving hailstones.

Kuwait Rain-Hailstorm: People inspect hail particles lying on the side of a road after a storm in the Umm al-Haiman district.(AFP)
Kuwait Rain-Hailstorm: People inspect hail particles lying on the side of a road after a storm in the Umm al-Haiman district.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, witnessed a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents. Images of the hail-covered white roads were shared widely on social media.

Watch: Love at first sight? Joe Biden proposed to his wife 5 times before…

"We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years," Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait's meteorological department, told AFP. Kuwait's meteorological department said precipitation had reached up to 63 millimetres but that the weather was clearing up.

Some parts of Kuwait saw heavy rainfall with the southern part of the country receiving hailstones. There were reports of snow also, but it could have been merely a combination of rain and hail which looked like snow in the pictures circulating widely on social media.

Meanwhile, a weather warning said that scattered moderate to heavy thunderstorms that might be accompanied by hail could be expected as windspeeds are expected to cross 55 km/h.

Read more: Ex-Russian commander dies 'suddenly', Vladimir Putin's strange response: Report

Kuwait experiences extremely hot weather for most of the year, with the highs touching around 55 degree Celsius. Kuwait hasn't ever experienced snowfall.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kuwait
kuwait

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out