 Labour's Starmer vows to cut immigration and tackle 'bad bosses' | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Labour's Starmer vows to cut immigration and tackle 'bad bosses'

AFP |
Jun 02, 2024 03:29 AM IST

Labour's Starmer vows to cut immigration and tackle 'bad bosses'

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer pledged Saturday to cut the number of migrants entering Britain, in response to one of the key issues going into the country's general election.

Labour's Starmer vows to cut immigration and tackle 'bad bosses'
Labour's Starmer vows to cut immigration and tackle 'bad bosses'

"Read my lips - I will bring immigration numbers down" Starmer, who is favourite to defeat the ruling Conservatives in the July 4 election, said in an interview with The Sun tabloid.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The former top prosecutor detailed Labour's plans for the first time since campaigning began two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has seen net regular migration levels soar to 685,000 last year more than three times the level in 2019, when the Conservatives won an election pledging to cut the figure.

Migration has become a contentious topic, with 18 percent of people saying it is the single most important election issue, according to a YouGov poll released Saturday.

While Starmer did not provide a timeline or exact figures for bring down migration numbers, he said passing laws to curb it would be a top priority, The Sun reported.

The plan would punish bosses who break labour laws for example by violating health and safety regulations or paying below minimum wage by banning them from bringing workers from abroad.

Labour would also require employers to train UK nationals first, adding that bosses had become "too reliant" on foreign workers.

Starmer has adopted a tougher stance on borders and immigration than his predecessors, in line with his push for Labour to move to the centre and get back into government after 14 years.

Labour has said it would scrap the Conservatives' flagship scheme to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, which Sunak has admitted will not be implemented before the election.

Starmer has said he would instead target the people-smuggling gangs who bring undocumented migrants across the Channel in small boats and take other measures.

aks/tw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Labour's Starmer vows to cut immigration and tackle 'bad bosses'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On