Sri Lanka crisis: Nationwide curfew till Thursday morning; 1 dead in stir| Top points
In the wake of intensifying anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew was imposed until Thursday morning.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the crisis-hit country's Acting President, asked parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a new premier “who is acceptable to both the government and opposition”.
Click here for LIVE updates on Sri Lanka crisis
Wickremesinghe was given the top job by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Maldives early on Wednesday and is now headed to Singapore. Rajapaksa has been facing protests for months over the economic mismanagement which led to severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.
Here are the latest updates:
> Hundreds of protestors broke the first line of barricades set up outside parliament while forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. According to latest reports from Sri Lanka's Newswire, police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protestors near Speaker's residence close to Parliament.
> A 26-year-old man died during the protests outside Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo on Wednesday. The man died after developing breathing difficulties when security personnel opened tear gas to control the situation.
> Demonstrators stormed into Wickremesinghe's office, hours after he was named as Acting President. Men and women holding national flags breached military defences and entered the premier's office as police and troops failed to hold back the crowd despite firing tear gas and water cannons.
Also Read| 'Must end fascist threat to democracy': Lanka PM as protests reach his office
> President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced protests in the Maldives as he arrived at the Velana International Airport on a military aircraft. In the capital city of Male, Sri Lankans working in the country held a banner which read, “Dear Maldivian friends, please urge your government not to safeguard criminals.”
> Amid the violent stir in Sri Lanka, strategic affairs experts have warned that any military or police crackdown could further worsen the overall atmosphere.
> General Shavendra Silva, the country's chief of defence staff, requested all citizens to give their support to the armed forces to maintain law and order in the crisis-ridden country.
> The Swiss government advised travellers on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips to Sri Lanka. "Tourist and other non-urgent travel to Sri Lanka is discouraged (except for air transit via Colombo International Airport)," the Swiss foreign ministry posted on its website.
(With agency inputs)
-
Rishi Sunak wins first round of Tory contest to succeed UK PM Boris Johnson
From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, these are top contenders to become next UK PM It was a tactic Johnson himself attempted whenever his position came under threat, and reflects the makeup of the Tories since they won a resounding parliamentary majority in 2019 under the slogan “Get Brexit Done.”
-
Sri Lanka in crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees and ire turns to PM
Sri Lanka's president fled the country Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence.
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa faces protests in Maldives after fleeing Lanka amid crisis
Fleeing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who reached nearby Maldives with Rajapaksa, who arrived in the Maldives on a military aircraft's family early on Wednesday, faced protests in the neighbouring island nation with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe haven. Rajapaksa, who arrived in the Maldives on a military aircraft, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President of the crisis-hit nation.
-
Acting Lankan President asks speaker to nominate PM acceptable to govt and oppn
Sri Lanka's Acting President and Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Wednesday asked the parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a new premier “who is acceptable to both the government and opposition.” Wickremesinghe's statement came in the wake of intensifying protests in which a youth died of breathlessness outside his office. The statement came hours after protesters stormed into the PM's office and raised the national flag atop the building.
-
Lankan military appeals for 'political resolution' amid massive anti-govt stir
Amid the escalating crisis in Sri Lanka, the military on Wednesday called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators. On Wednesday, they stormed inside the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, hours after he was named as acting president. The protesters are demanding the resignation of both Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe. According to a Reuters report, Wickremesinghe is currently the ruling party's first choice, although no decision has been taken.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics