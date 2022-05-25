Leaders take different stances on Ukraine war
What the Quad leaders said, or left unsaid, at their summit in Tokyo on Tuesday about the Ukraine crisis reflected the persisting differences within the four-nation grouping on the Russian aggression that has impacted Europe’s security architecture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese made no mention of the conflict in Ukriane in their televised opening remarks at the second in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, as they focused on the Covid-19 response, economic cooperation and climate action.
In marked contrast, US President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida highlighted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the rules-based international order and the resultant food crisis. They also spoke about ensuring that such aggression isn’t repeated in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of defending principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a media briefing after the summit that the situation in Ukraine had figured in the discussions on regional and global issues at the closed session of the meeting. “All the countries present in the room discussed their perspectives of the situation in Ukraine and there was a general and good appreciation of the position that India has taken with regard to Ukraine – which has been [a call for the] immediate cessation of hostilities...,” Kwatra said.
Modi emphasised it is “important to look at the situation in Ukraine, but it is also equally important to look at the problems of food security, energy security [and] humanitarian issues” emerging because of the crisis, he added.
Kishida described the Russian invasion as a “grave incident which has fundamentally shaken the rule of law-based international order”. Biden described the Ukraine crisis as “a dark hour in our shared history”.
China, Russia hold air drill near Japan
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against the US' Indo-Pacific strategy and Quad alliance, which includes India, as it launched a diplomatic salvo from Beijing and deployed bomber jets along with Russian fighter aircraft over the seas near Japan. The joint drill by the two nations, the first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, came amid a meeting of leaders of the Quad block in Tokyo.
US birth count rises first time since 2014; blacks see a decline
The US saw the first increase in the number of births last year since 2014, after a pronounced drop during the shutdowns of the first year of the pandemic that disrupted much social and economic activity. The total number of births rose to 3.66 million in 2021, up from 3.61 million the year before, provisional data released by the National Center for Health Statistics showed Tuesday. Read: PM hails India-US partnership.
Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher
An 18-year-old gunman shot dead 14 children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, the state's governor said. The assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference. He said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also "deceased," adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him."
Leaked 'Xinjiang police files' reveal Uyghur detention camps in China
A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday. Activists say Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in a network of detention centres and prisons in the region, which Beijing has defended as training centres.
Ukraine war: 200 bodies found in basement of Mariupol building | Top points
As many as 200 bodies were found in the basement of an apartment building in Mariupol after workers dug through the debris, authorities said Tuesday even as Russian forces were conducting an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine - a battle which could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the east.
