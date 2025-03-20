‘Leftist deep state weaponising justice system’, alleges Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday accused the "leftist Deep State" of "weaponising" the justice system against him, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli PM deleted the tweet in less than an hour and posted the same message from his personnel account..(AP)

"In America and in Israel, when a strong right-wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will. They won't win in either place! We stand strong together," Netanyahu posted in English from his official account." Netanyahu wrote on his official prime minister account on X.

However, the Israeli PM deleted the tweet in less than an hour and posted the same message from his personnel account.

Netanyahu's statement came after he detained and questioned two suspects in relation to an ongoing investigation into whether thousands of dollars were funnelled from Qatar to one or more of Netanyahu's aides.

The Times of Israel quoting Hebrew Media reported that one of the suspects was released home under unspecified conditions on Thursday morning, while the second is under interrogation.

Also Read: Palestine claims over 400 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, Netanyahu says ‘only the beginning’

Earlier this week, the Axios news site quoted aides to the prime minister saying that Netanyahu decided to move ahead with his planned firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar in early February, after leaving his trip to Washington inspired by the moves Trump took "against the deep state" and his appointment of loyalists to key posts, The Times of Israel reported.

The government's plans to renew controversial legislation to increase political power over the judiciary along with their plans to fire Bar as well as Attorney General Gali-Baharav-Miara, added with the resumption of airstrikes in Gaza have sparked major anti-government protest in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog expressed complete faith in the country's judiciary.

"Israel's strong and independent judicial system is an asset to our democracy, and the president of Israel is very proud of it," Herzog wrote on X.

‘Netanyahu gone off the rails’: Israel's opposition

Additionally, Opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party accused Netanyahu of having "completely lost it," in response to the post.

"He's gone off the rails" and is "spreading dangerous conspiracies, undermining the rule of law, and slandering Israel," the centrist party posted from its official X account. “He is in panic mode. He knows that his inner circle is mired in foreign interests and that the truth will be revealed. This is not leadership, this is a dangerous and embarrassing panic.”