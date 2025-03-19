Palestine claims over 400 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, Netanyahu says ‘only the beginning’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, saying Israel would increase its military actions until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are freed. Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza kill over 400 in deadliest assault of war.(X-@mhdksafa)

In a televised statement, he called the strikes “only the beginning” and vowed to continue the offensive. His office said Israel would now act against Hamas with “increasing military strength.”

Palestinian officials said more than 400 people were killed in the strikes, calling it the deadliest attack since the war with Hamas began 17 months ago, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Israeli military ordered people in eastern Gaza to evacuate and move toward the centre, suggesting more ground operations could follow.

Ceasefire talks appear to be in jeopardy, with an Israeli official stating that all future negotiations will take place “under fire.” The White House said it had been consulted on Israel’s actions and expressed support.

The offensive comes amid warnings from aid groups that essential supplies are running out in Gaza, two weeks after Israel cut off food, medicine, fuel, and other goods to the territory’s 2 million residents. The attack, occurring during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, raises fears of a full-scale return to conflict, which has already resulted in widespread destruction and the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Concerns have also grown over the fate of around two dozen hostages still believed to be alive in Hamas captivity.

The escalation follows increased military action by both Israel and the US across the region. This week, the US carried out deadly strikes on Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, while Israel targeted Iran-supported militants in Lebanon and Syria.

The Associated Press (AP) quoted a senior Hamas official as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to resume military action amounts to a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages. Izzat al-Risheq accused Netanyahu of launching the strikes to protect his far-right governing coalition.

Hamas said Tuesday’s strikes killed at least six senior officials, including the head of its civilian government, its justice minister, and two security agency chiefs. Israel confirmed the deaths. Several hours after the bombardment, there were no reports of Hamas attacks.

However, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched rockets toward Israel for the first time since the ceasefire began. The Israeli military said the missiles triggered sirens in the Negev desert but were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.

The strikes came as Netanyahu faced growing domestic pressure, with mass protests planned over his handling of the hostage crisis and his decision to dismiss the head of Israel’s internal security agency. His scheduled testimony in a long-running corruption trial was also postponed after the strikes.

The offensive appeared to strengthen Netanyahu politically. The far-right party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, which had left the government over the ceasefire, announced it was rejoining.

The main group representing the hostages' families accused the government of abandoning the ceasefire. “We are shocked, angry and terrified by the deliberate dismantling of the process to return our loved ones from the terrible captivity of Hamas,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

With AP inputs