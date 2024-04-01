Libyan PM's residence attacked by rocket strikes; no casualties: Report
Reuters |
Apr 01, 2024 04:43 AM IST
LIBYA-SECURITY/DBEIBAH (URGENT):Residence of Libyan PM targeted with RPGs, no casualties reported, minister says
The residence of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades on Sunday in an attack that left no casualties, a Libyan minister told Reuters.
