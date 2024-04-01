 Libyan PM's residence attacked by rocket strikes; no casualties: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Libyan PM's residence attacked by rocket strikes; no casualties: Report

Apr 01, 2024 04:43 AM IST

LIBYA-SECURITY/DBEIBAH (URGENT):Residence of Libyan PM targeted with RPGs, no casualties reported, minister says

The residence of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades on Sunday in an attack that left no casualties, a Libyan minister told Reuters.

