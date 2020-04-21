e-paper
Home / World News / Lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns must be gradual, warns WHO

Lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns must be gradual, warns WHO

Lockdown measures have proved effective, and people must be ready for a new way of living to allow society to function while the coronavirus is being kept in check, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
Train station staff oversee a thermal imaging check point for passengers from Wuhan after they arrive on a high speed train in Beijing on Sunday April 19, 2020.
Train station staff oversee a thermal imaging check point for passengers from Wuhan after they arrive on a high speed train in Beijing on Sunday April 19, 2020. (AP photo )
         

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections.

Lockdown measures have proved effective, and people must be ready for a new way of living to allow society to function while the coronavirus is being kept in check, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Until a vaccine is found, the process of adapting to the epidemic will have to become a new normal, Kasai told an online press conference.

