Highlights: Two killed in shooting at Central Michigan University in US

At least two people were shot dead in a dormitory at Central Michigan University on Friday and police were hunting for a suspect, according to the university.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the city of Mount Pleasant’s Twitter account.

State police officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Here are the highlights:

9.30pm: The University identifies the person of interest as James Eric Davis, Jr.

9.20pm: Central Michigan University confirmed that two people had been shot dead but said that the deceased are not students.

9.10pm: Governor of Michigan Rick Snyder tweeted saying that he was in constant contact with Michigan State Police as they work with local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University.

I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 2, 2018

8.50pm: Two people have been killed in the shooting at the Central Michigan University campus, reports local media.

8.30pm: Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a black male who was considered armed and dangerous.

8.15pm: CMU wrote on Twitter that there were reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall and that the suspect was still at large.