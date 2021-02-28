Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month
Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant.
The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, follows a three-day stay-at-home order in mid-February after a local emergence of the UK variant of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Genomic sequencing of a new case recorded on Saturday, which prompted the lockdown, was linked to the existing cluster, health authorities said on Sunday, bringing it to 13 cases.
"It's unlikely we wouldn't see more cases," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told the state-owned television network TVNZ on Sunday. "How many cases at this point we simply don't know."
The new case has been considered infectious for a week. The person, a 21-year-old student, visited a number of public spaces during that time.
The new lockdown, with Level 3 restrictions, allows people to leave home only for essential shopping and essential work. Public venues will remain closed. Restrictions in the rest of the country will be tightened to Level 2, including limits on public gatherings.
The lockdown has complicated several high-visibility sporting events planned in Auckland. The organisers of the America's Cup yacht race are reviewing plans for the head-to-head final between Italy and New Zealand.
New Zealand's fourth Twenty20 International cricket match against Australia has been shifted to Wellington where it will be played behind closed doors on Friday.
New Zealand and neighbouring Australia have been highly successful in keeping the coronavirus pandemic from spreading through border closure, aggressive contact tracing and high community compliance with swift public health orders.
New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, has recorded just over 2,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 26 deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis reject charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar: Woman shot at during crackdown on protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Mexico's largest migrant camp empties, new tents spring up along border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 crisis leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global growth to be hit if IP norms not waived to deal with Covid-19: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mars facts: What do we know about Red planet? How does it compare with Earth?
- Earlier this month, Nasa safely landed its Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater, determined as an ancient lakebed that formed billions of years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA set to approve J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine, the third for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in George Floyd's death
- Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats, were sharply criticized for failing to move faster to stop last summer's looting and destruction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of Covid-19 dead on hold: official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox