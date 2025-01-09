London charity given official warning over fundraising for IDF soldier

A London charity has been given an official warning in what is thought to be a first-of-its-kind case after fundraising for a soldier in the Israel Defence Forces . The charity, which describes itself as working for the advancement of the Orthodox Jewish religion, raised more than £2,000 after setting up an online page in October 2023 for a soldier stationed in northern Israel. The fundraising page was set up on October 13, almost a week after the October 7 Hamas attacks. Some £937 was sent directly to an individual soldier but the Charity Commission said the trustees of Chabad Lubavitch Centres North East London and Essex Limited were unable to account for how that money was spent. The rest of the approximately £2,280 raised was spent on what it described as non-lethal military equipment bought by the trustees and sent to the same soldier in Israel. The commission, which had received more than 180 complaints about the issue, said the charity’s actions had amounted to misconduct and a breach of trust. While charities in England and Wales can legally raise funds to support the UK armed forces, they cannot legally provide aid or military supplies to any foreign armed force, the commission said. It is believed to be the first time the regulator has used its powers to issue an official warning on the issue of fundraising for a foreign military. Helen Earner, director for regulatory services at the commission, said: “It is not lawful, or acceptable, for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military. “Our official warning requires the charity to set things right and is a clear message to other charities to stay true to their established purposes.” The commission set out steps the charity should take, including ensuring its activities, such as fundraising, are for a charitable purpose, and implementing a policy to effectively manage risk. Failure to follow its recommendations could, the commission warned, “lead to further regulatory action”, such as the opening of a formal inquiry. The charity has been contacted for comment. The watchdog said that, since October 2023, it has opened more than 200 regulatory cases relating to the conflict in the Middle East, involving charities with different positions, and has made more than 40 referrals to the police. This case is not one which has been referred to police, as the commission said its unlawfulness related to charity law rather than criminal law.

A charity has been given an official warning by the regulator after fundraising for an IDF soldier (Alamy/PA)