London mayor Sadiq Khan doesn't want Vegas-style big sphere in city because…

Bloomberg |
Nov 20, 2023 11:03 PM IST

The mayor rejected the plans for an entertainment venue covered in LED panels because it would cause excessive harm to local residents.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has rejected Madison Square Garden Co.’s plans to build a giant orbed shape entertainment venue in east London’s Stratford district.

London mayor Sadiq Khan.(Reuters)

The mayor rejected the plans for an entertainment venue covered in LED panels because it would cause excessive harm to local residents who would be impacted by light pollution, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the decision has not yet been published.

The proposals had previously been approved by the London Legacy Development Corp. which has planning powers over the site that hosted the London 2012 Olympic Games. The land was used as a car park during that event.

Representatives Greater London Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities,” Sphere Entertainment said in an emailed statement. “We will concentrate on those.”

The plans, which were originally filed in 2019, include a 90-meter high dome that could have accommodated 21,500 people for live music and entertainment events. They drew fierce opposition from groups including AEG Presents, owner of the nearby O2 Arena.

The Mayor of London has the power to overrule local planning authorities within the city but his decisions are also subject to potential call-in by the government which could still reverse the decision. Madison Square Garden has developed a similar attraction in Las Vegas.

