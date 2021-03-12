Lou Ottens, Dutch inventor of cassette tape, dies at 94
- Ottens, who engineered the concept of magnetic tape players and compact discs (CDs), passed away at his home in Duizel, the Netherlands.
Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of audio cassette tapes, has died at the age of 94, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported. Ottens, who engineered the concept of magnetic tape players and compact discs (CDs), passed away at his home on Sunday in Duizel, the Netherlands. The cause of his death has not been given yet.
Born on June 21, 1926, Ottens showed keen interest in engineering and even built a radio as a teenager which his family used to receive Radio Oranje during Germany’s wartime occupation of the Netherlands. The device that he made was equipped with a directional antenna which he termed as “Germanenfilter” because it was resistant to the jammers used by the Nazi regime. After the war, Ottens obtained an engineering degree and joined Philips in 1952. Five years after joining Philips, Ottens became the head of the company’s product development department at its audio plant in Hasselt, Belgium. In 1960, Ottens with his team developed the first portable tape recorder and two years later, he invented CDs.
“Nothing can match the sound of the CD,” Ottens had then told the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. “It is absolutely noise and rumble-free. That never worked with tape … I have made a lot of record players and I know that the distortion with vinyl is much higher. I think people mainly hear what they want to hear.”
In 1963, the devices invented by Ottens and his team were presented at the Internationale Funkausstellung which is a trade exhibition for audio products in Berlin and were widely praised. Ottens struck a deal between Sony and Phillips with the aim to manufacture cassettes at feasible rates for the portable tape recorders after which Japanese manufacturers quickly copied Ottens’ ideas and sold the copies of the model in the Japanese market in a different format, according to Philips. Ottens himself managed to sell approximately 100 billion cassette tapes worldwide, according to Philips, before retiring in 1986.
On the 50th anniversary of the invention of the cassette tape in 2013, a special exhibition was created at the Philips museum to honour Ottens' work. "When your time has gone, it’s time to disappear,” Ottens was quoted saying during the exhibition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox