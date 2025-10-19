Louvre museum closed after valuable jewels stolen: When it will reopen, refund details

A major robbery took place at Paris's iconic Louvre Museum on Sunday, after at least three thieves stole several pieces of invaluable jewellery. Closed access to the Louvre Museum after a robbery, in Paris on October 19, Sunday. (AFP)

Shortly after the heist, the museum, at the heart of Paris, released a statement stating that the museum will remain closed for the day, citing “exceptional reasons.”

However, it didn't provide any further information on whether the museum will reopen or remain closed on Monday, October 19.

As the investigation proceeds into the robbery and suspects behind the robbery, here is all you need to know about what to expect next and the refund terms.

According to the official website of the Louvre, the sale of museum tickets is treated as a leisure service and does not allow cancellations. While tickets cannot be modified or exchanged, they allow a refund in the event of a cancellation or modification of the relevant services.

Conditions for refund

Article 11 of the Louvre's terms and conditions mentions the circumstances under which refunds will be granted for the tickets sold.

As per the rules, a refund is granted in cases of cancellation or modification of the corresponding service by Louvre Museum Public Establishment (EPML), the administrative body responsible for the Louvre Museum.

Further, a refund will be allowed in cases of operational incidents or errors in processing the request by EPML, given that the ticket has not been scanned. It also states that this right to a refund is available after the scheduled time of the service.

It states that the refund will be granted in exceptional and temporary circumstances affecting a specific group of visitors. While it does not mention all the exceptional circumstances, one of the cases is a management decision by the President-Director.

How to initiate a refund

The terms also mention the process of initiating a refund. For this, the visitor will have to initiate a refund request, which must be submitted by the buyer within one month from the date of the visit. This request can be sent either via the online form available on its website or can be mailed to the museum at the given address.

Additionally, these requests must include the reason for the refund, the ticket number or order number, or the presentation of the unscanned ticket.

Each ticket bought at the museum includes the holder’s name, type of service, price in euros, date and time, along with a validation code (QR code) and conditions of use.

Earlier today, a robbery took place around 9:30 am, in which the thieves stole nine pieces of jewellery from the collection of Napoleon and the Empress.