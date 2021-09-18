Home / World News / Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Los Angeles, no injuries reported
The earthquake was reported at about 9 miles (14 kilometers), the USGS reported.&nbsp;(Reuters/Representative Photo)
The earthquake was reported at about 9 miles (14 kilometers), the USGS reported. (Reuters/Representative Photo)
world news

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Los Angeles, no injuries reported

Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to several seconds across the area. It was felt in neighboring cities, including Santa Monica, Torrance, and Beverly Hills.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:41 AM IST

A small earthquake shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there weren't any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly after 7:58pm and was centered near Carson, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of downtown LA, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Its depth was reported at about 9 miles (14 kilometers), the USGS reported.

Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to several seconds across the area. It was felt in neighboring cities, including Santa Monica, Torrance, and Beverly Hills.

No problems were reported at an oil refinery in Carson.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake emergency mode, sending vehicles and helicopters to patrol its 470 square miles (1,217-square-kilometer) area but said it didn't receive any reports of “significant damage or injury," according to a department statement.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told KCBS-TV that the quake “doesn't look abnormal at all."

“This size happens on average somewhere in Southern California every couple of months,” she said. “When it happens to be in the middle of the Los Angeles basin then a lot more people feel it and it becomes bigger news.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
los angeles earthquake earthquake warning united states of america + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.