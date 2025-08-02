Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 03:04 am IST
The earthquake was at a depth of 114 kilometers (70.84 miles), EMSC said.
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 114 kilometers (70.84 miles), EMSC said.
