Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:46 am, with its epicentre 15 km east of Rohtak at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. (HT File)

The quake was at a depth of 114 kilometers (70.84 miles), EMSC said.