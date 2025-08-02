Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

Reuters
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 03:04 am IST

The earthquake was at a depth of 114 kilometers (70.84 miles), EMSC said.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:46 am, with its epicentre 15 km east of Rohtak at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. (HT File)

The quake was at a depth of 114 kilometers (70.84 miles), EMSC said.

