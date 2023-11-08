close_game
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea, no tsunami potential

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea, no tsunami potential

Reuters
Nov 08, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Banda Sea on Wednesday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.

Indonesia Earthquake: Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.(Representational)
Indonesia Earthquake: Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.(Representational)

Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.

