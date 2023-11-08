Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea, no tsunami potential
Nov 08, 2023 06:56 PM IST
Indonesia Earthquake: Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Banda Sea on Wednesday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.
Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.
