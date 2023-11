Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea, no tsunami potential

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Banda Sea on Wednesday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, adding that there was no tsunami potential. Indonesia Earthquake: Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.(Representational)

Earlier on Wednesday, the area was also hit by 6.9 magnitude quake.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON