News / World News / Malaysia scraps visa requirements for Indian, Chinese citizens

Malaysia scraps visa requirements for Indian, Chinese citizens

Bloomberg |
Nov 26, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Malaysia will scrap entry visa requirements for citizens of China and India visiting the nation beginning Dec. 1, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysia is counting on extra tourist arrivals — and their spending — to support economic growth.(AFP File Photo)
Chinese and Indian nationals may stay for up to 30 days visa-free, Anwar said in a speech at his People’s Justice Party’s annual congress in Putrajaya on Sunday. This would be subject to security screening, he added.

Malaysia is counting on extra tourist arrivals — and their spending — to support economic growth. Anwar last month announced plans to improve visa facilities next year to encourage the entry of tourists and investors, “especially from India and China.”

China on Friday said it would allow citizens of six countries including Malaysia to enter the country without a visa. The move takes effect from Dec. 1 and will last until Nov. 30 of next year, and will allow leisure, business and family travelers from those nations to stay in China for up to 15 days visa-free.

