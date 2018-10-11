Today in New Delhi, India
Malaysia to abolish death penalty: Minister

The cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty,” said Gobind Singh Deo, communications and multimedia minister.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2018 14:02 IST
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysians wave the national flags during Malaysia Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.(File Photo)

Malaysia’s cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty, a senior minister said Thursday, in a decision hailed by rights groups.

“The cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty,” Gobind Singh Deo, communications and multimedia minister, told AFP.

“I hope the law will be amended soon.”

