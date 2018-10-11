Malaysia to abolish death penalty: Minister
The cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty," said Gobind Singh Deo, communications and multimedia minister.
Malaysia’s cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty, a senior minister said Thursday, in a decision hailed by rights groups.
“The cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty,” Gobind Singh Deo, communications and multimedia minister, told AFP.
“I hope the law will be amended soon.”
