Malaysia's cabinet-led by PM Yassin has resigned, says science minister

Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves from a car while entering the National Palace to meet with the King in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(AP)
Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves from a car while entering the National Palace to meet with the King in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(AP)
Muhyiddin was seen entering the national palace earlier on Monday amid reports he will quit after months of political turmoil that resulted in him losing his majority.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST

Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the king, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post on Monday.

