Man leaves $3,000 tip for a 7 dollar check as restaurant closes for coronavirus

A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Cleveland
The man walked in Sunday, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.
The man walked in Sunday, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.
         

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

