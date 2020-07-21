e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine

The man said he was holding explosives and weapons.

world Updated: Jul 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kiev
A man with explosives and grenades took 20 people hostage in W.Ukraine.
A man with explosives and grenades took 20 people hostage in W.Ukraine. (HT Archive)
         

A man has seized a passenger bus and taken about 20 people on board hostage in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, local police said on Tuesday.

The man said he was holding explosives and weapons, the police said in a statement. The demands of the hostage-taker were unknown.

Police said they had blocked off the city centre.

tags
top news
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
In Rajasthan crisis today, hearing in high court and Congress party meeting
In Rajasthan crisis today, hearing in high court and Congress party meeting
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Proud of it: Harper on Sachin’s controversial LBW call in ‘99 Adelaide Test
Proud of it: Harper on Sachin’s controversial LBW call in ‘99 Adelaide Test
‘Please cooperate’: Rajasthan DGP writes to police in Haryana
‘Please cooperate’: Rajasthan DGP writes to police in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them
Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In