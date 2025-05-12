Marcon, Starmer and Merz caught in ‘cocaine scandal’, French media debunks theories

Conspiracy theorist and conservative radio host Alex Jones on Sunday posted a video of French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer, and Germany's Friedrich Merz on a train, claiming that the three were trying to ‘hide a bag of cocaine’ when the cameras started shooting. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (via REUTERS)

Jones claimed that three leaders were returning from Kyiv when Macros was seen pocketing a suspicious white powder, deemed as cocaine, while Merz hid a spoon.

“DEVELOPING SCANDAL: Macron, Starmer, and Merz caught on video on their return from Kiev. A bag of white powder on the table. Macron quickly pockets it, Merz hides the spoon. No explanation given. Zelensky, known cocaine enthusiast, had just hosted them. All three of the “leaders” look completely cracked out,” Alex Jones wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also attached a video.

As the video went viral on social media, French media issued a clarification. French newspaper Libération called the claims baseless, further stating that Macron was holding a handkerchief and that Merz had a drink stirrer, not drug paraphernalia. The media outlet called the cocaine speculations a part of a ‘conspiracy theory’.

The video was recorded during Marcon, Starmer and Merz's overnight journey. On Saturday, the French president told newspaper Le Parisien that France was convincing its partners on ways to potentially support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We are working on the presence and strategic footprint of the partner countries. There have been several exchanges between our British, French and Ukrainian chiefs of staff, who have coordinated the work with all their partners, and all this is becoming clearer and making progress," Macron was cited in the article.

"The key is to have troops in Ukraine," he added.

The French, British and German governments are yet to respond to the cocaine allegations.