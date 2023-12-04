Meghan Markle felt ‘uncomfortable’ playing ‘second fiddle’ to Kate Middleton: Report

Though sisters by law, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's row seems to be neverending, with the recent bombshell book on the royal family by Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie. However, their rift traces way back to the Duchess of Sussex's initial years at the Buckingham Palace. Meghan allegedly felt “uncomfortable” by Prince William and Kate's superiority when she first moved to the palace. Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

According to the Telegraph, Meghan “felt she had more of a right to speak” than the Princess of Wales. The former Suits star considered herself “a self-made woman” and thought that Kate never really “had her own career,” the source as per the outlet added.

The source said, “She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.”

“I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there,” they added. The insider also explained that Meghan hated having to “play second fiddle” to William and Kate in public due to their superiority in the royal hierarchy.