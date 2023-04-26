‘Meghan Markle not attending coronation a relief’, Royal Expert reveals the reason

In an exclusive by US Magazine, royal expert Nick Bullen has revealed that the sibling rivalry between Prince Harry and Prince William shows no signs of easing. According to Bullen, the brothers have not spoken to each other, and there is a significant void in their relationship. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain. Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, shared with US Weekly that there have been no conversations between the two princes, resulting in a considerable gap between them. The feud started when Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, eventually moving to the United States.

Revealing the reason behind Meghan Markle's absence from King's Coronation Bullen claimed, “I think Meghan not attending is a huge relief for everybody involved,” further adding. “She knows that if she turns up, the story will become about her. All cameras will be trained on her to see, you know, ‘How does she look? Is there a nervousness in her eyes?’ All those things.”

In the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022, the Duke of Sussex recalled a tense meeting with his brother, father, King Charles III, and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. This meeting took place just before Harry and Meghan, 41, announced their decision to reduce their royal duties. Harry described the experience as terrifying, with his brother shouting at him, his father making untrue statements, and his grandmother silently observing.

Commenting on Harry's upcoming visit to London he claimed, “I think he’ll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him, and I think it’s pretty clear that he’s gonna minimize the amount of time that he’s in London,” Bullen claims.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince William has no plans to speak with Prince Harry during King Charles' coronation on May 6th. An insider revealed that William is still upset about Harry's book, feeling betrayed, and has no interest in resolving their disagreements before the event. The relationship remains strained, and it's uncertain when the brothers will be able to reconcile.

Bullen continued: “It would be even bigger if Meghan had been there. So, if you are being positive about Meghan, she’s done the right thing by not making herself the story.”

Harry confessed that the hardest part of his separation from the royal family was the wedge created between him and his brother, William, 40. He acknowledged that William is now siding with the institution, which he understands to some extent, as it is his inheritance and responsibility to ensure its survival.

“The king is doing all he can to try and keep lines of communication open,” the television producer said. “But I think it’s very much between the king and Harry, and that’s about it at the moment,” Bullen added.

In his January memoir, Spare, Harry made allegations about the Duke of Cambridge, including an incident in 2019 when William supposedly fought him physically after calling Meghan "difficult" and "rude." The Archewell cofounder detailed the event, stating that William grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace, and knocked him to the floor, resulting in injuries from landing on a broken dog bowl.

Former Royal Butler Paul Burrell informed The Sun that Harry will be seated ten rows behind William at the coronation and is not expected to stay and visit with family afterward. Burrell stated that Harry is attending to show face, at his father's request, and King Charles will be delighted to have both his sons present for the significant day. However, Harry does not plan to linger.