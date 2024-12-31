Meghan Markle's uncomfortable request to Kate Middleton led to a ‘small clash of…’

We all suspected there would be a close relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton when she first started dating Prince Harry. But Prince Harry’s memoir Spare reveals early interaction between the two women set up a lingering tension. In Spare, Prince Harry describes a tense moment between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton(File)

The incident occurred in February 2018 at the Royal Foundation Forum, the first official joint engagement for Harry, Meghan, Kate, and Prince William. While the event focused on the royals’ charitable initiatives, an awkward backstage moment between Meghan and Kate created a “small clash of styles,” as Harry described in his book.

In Spare, Harry recounted, “Meg asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.”

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe.”

Meghan and Kate's outfits steal the show

During the forum, addressing movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up, Meghan stated, “With so many campaigns like MeToo and TimesUp, there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.”

“You’ll often hear people say, ‘Well you’re helping people find their voice,’ and I fundamentally disagree with that, because women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

Both Meghan and Kate impressed attendees with their striking blue outfits. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, opted for a $138 maternity dress from Seraphine.

Meghan, however, chose a more high-end look, wearing a $1,795 Jason Wu navy Crepe Back Satin Belted Wrap Dress, nearly 15 times more expensive than Kate’s.