Melania Trump's ‘fierce’ look with ‘Dark MAGA’ ensemble ahead of hubby Donald's inauguration sparks buzz online

Melania Trump arrived at St. John's Episcopal Church with her husband Donald Trump only hours before he is scheduled to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. The incoming First Lady undoubtedly looked stylish in a subtle navy blue outfit, with her fans calling her “Dark MAGA” on social media. Melania Trump's stunning look sparked buzz online, with one admirer saying on X “Dark MAGA Melania is hard core.”(REUTERS)

For the nonpartisan service, Melania chose to wear a long, fitted navy blue coat, black leather gloves, and navy blue suede heels. She complemented the otherwise classic ensemble with a white wrap top underneath the coat.

One thing that stole the limelight was a wide-brimmed navy hat with white trim around the top. With her chic hairstyle, she decided to wear small diamond earrings.

While there is no information on Melania's outfit's designer, her hat is strikingly identical to the one she sported during her June 2019 state visit to the UK with Donald. The hat was then designed by her stylist, Hervé Pierre.

Melania donned several European brands last night, including a Dolce & Gabbana blouse and a black sequin Carolina Herrera skirt, which she accessorized with a Saint Laurent cape coat.

Also Read: Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Trump and Biden head to US Capitol

Internet hails Melania's look

Reacting to her stunning look, one admirer wrote on X, “Dark MAGA Melania is hard core.”

“Great to see a stylish First Lady,” another said.

“I would love to know which fashion house she is wearing,” a third user commented

“It's wonderful to see a First Lady not dressed in some gaudy, inappropriate outfit. Melania is bringing style, grace, and elegance back to the White House,” one more chimed in.

“Melania is looking fierce,” a fifth user stated.

Also Read: Barron Trump's polished look at Church service ahead of Dad's inauguration draws praise

Bidens welcomes Trumps at WH

Ahead of his inauguration on Monday, US President Joe Biden welcomed his successor Donald Trump for a courtesy visit at the White House.

Bidens greeted both Trump and his wife Melania. The four interacted with each other before entering the building.