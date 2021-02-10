IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Melbourne hotel, being used for quarantine, shut as new Covid-19 cases emerge
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
world news

Melbourne hotel, being used for quarantine, shut as new Covid-19 cases emerge

The Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport will close until further notice, Victoria state quarantine authorities said in a statement Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:51 AM IST

A hotel in Melbourne being used to quarantine overseas arrivals has been closed after new coronavirus cases were linked to it.

The Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport will close until further notice, Victoria state quarantine authorities said in a statement Wednesday. About 135 staff and 48 residents who were in the hotel between Jan. 7 and Feb. 9 will need to enter a 14-day quarantine, while two schools located in the suburb that’s recorded seven new exposure sites have closed as a precaution.

Also Read | Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19

The closing comes after a hotel quarantine worker became infected with the virus, and another person who was quarantined in the Holiday Inn tested positive after leaving there three days ago.

Melbourne, which is currently hosting the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament, last year endured one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns, which confined the city’s 5 million residents to their homes for more than three months.

Australia, which has recorded fewer than 29,000 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, has come close to eliminating community transmission of the virus through the hotel quarantine system for all international arrivals, vigilant contact tracing methods, and promoting high testing rates.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne that while his state had improved its hotel quarantine system since breaches triggered last year’s three-month lockdown, hyper infectious strains of the virus being imported from overseas were proving very difficult to contain.

“This is a wicked enemy, made more challenging by the fact that it is changing, it is a moving target, and that really does cause significant concern for all of us,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)
world news

'Matter of conscience': Senate minority leader on final vote in Trump trial

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former US president, according to three people familiar with his thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus is pictured at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany. (AP)
A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus is pictured at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany. (AP)
world news

Single dose of Pfizer vaccine shot gives two-thirds protection, data suggests

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The data, first reported by The Sun newspaper, showed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine saw protection rise to between 79% and 84%, depending on age. The AstraZeneca vaccine offers similar protection, the newspaper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives at the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives at the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

GOP senator Cassidy flips on impeachment trial, rips Trump lawyers

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Cassidy was among six Republican senators who sided with Democrats on the question of whether a former president can be tried after leaving office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
world news

For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:17 AM IST
With recent pro-democracy protests virtually snuffed out and Beijing enshrining control last year via a national security law, bags are being packed once more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People with masks against Covid-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
People with masks against Covid-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan faces bleak future with rising food insecurity

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:14 AM IST
According to a finding by the National Nutritional Survey 2018 conducted by Pakistan's Ministry of Health and Unicef, 36.9 percent of the country's households are food insecure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar,(Reuters)
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar,(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar junta cracks down on crowds defying protest ban

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Water cannons were used in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-biggest city, where witnesses said at least two warning shots were fired in early attempts to break up the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
world news

Trump 'absent' from second impeachment but his team is speaking

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:57 AM IST
The former US President was in his private quarters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as the proceedings unfolded on television, according to people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
world news

Melbourne hotel, being used for quarantine, shut as new Covid-19 cases emerge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport will close until further notice, Victoria state quarantine authorities said in a statement Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
world news

US senators revive bill to make refugee status easier for Hong Kong protesters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Refugees from Hong Kong would not be subject to a numerical limitation, a statement from the senators said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Judge Roy Ferguson via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(JUDGE ROY FERGUSON via REUTERS)
Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Judge Roy Ferguson via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(JUDGE ROY FERGUSON via REUTERS)
world news

'I'm not a cat,' says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The 69-year-old Ponton told Reuters that he was not sure how the filter had appeared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
world news

El Salvador opposition proposes president's removal

AP, San Salvador
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
El Salvador’s historical parties from the left and right appeared poised to unite against Bukele who ran an outsider’s campaign that carried him to the presidency less than two years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Don't let Long Covid 'fall through the cracks', WHO warns

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:39 AM IST
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that with attention turning in the coronavirus pandemic towards vaccination campaigns, "Long Covid should not fall through the cracks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team, leaves after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team, leaves after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

WHO rejects coronavirus lab theory, saying animals likely source

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The highly anticipated mission followed months of negotiation with a defensive China to facilitate and cooperate with the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.(AFP)
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan opposition slams govt over farmer leader's arrest in Lahore

ANI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The farmers' leader had led a protest around three months ago in the provincial capital, demanding 2,000 per 40 kg wheat support price and 300 per kg for sugarcane, besides a flat power rate of 5 per unit for the farm tubewells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panel, comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts, looked for clues to understand how Sars-CoV-2 - whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away - spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(REUTERS)
The panel, comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts, looked for clues to understand how Sars-CoV-2 - whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away - spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: WHO experts rule out lab leak theory

By HT Correspondent, Wuhan, Beijing
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • No further research is needed to look into the theory about a leak, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO official, told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 first mushroomed at the end of 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP