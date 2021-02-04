IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
world news

Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19

At a late night press briefing, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the worker had attended a social function in his capacity as a volunteer firefighter.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:56 AM IST

After enjoying 28 straight days of no locally-acquired Covid-19 case, Melbourne has again gone back to harsher restrictions following a quarantine worker of Grand Hyatt, one of the hotels used by Australian Open, testing positive for the viral disease.

The 26-year-old man, who was serving as a resident support officer as part of the Australian Open quarantine programme, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

At a late night press briefing, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the worker had attended a social function in his capacity as a volunteer firefighter.

He said authorities were "assuming the worst" and acting as though the man had the highly infectious UK strain of the virus.

Genomic sequencing to identify the strain will be completed in the coming days.

"We have to assume that this person has in fact infected others," Andrews said.

"We are confident that people will get the information they need as quickly as possible," he added.

Victoria's Covid-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said contact-tracing work was on throughout Wednesday night.

The Grand Hyatt is one of the three hotels used by the Australian Open to quarantine more than 1,000 players and support staff ahead of the tournament.

Andrews said there would be an impact on some of the Grand Slam's players and staff.

"There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts," he said, adding, "They will be isolating until they get a negative test."

Tennis Australia has cancelled all matches at the Melbourne Park on Thursday in the Australian Open lead-up events while players are tested.

Andrews said tennis was not the most important issue.

"I must say that is important to us but the issues are much broader and that is about public health and public safety," he said.

The announcement affects the ATP Cup, two other men's events and three WTA tournaments with more than 600 players and officials now considered casual contacts.

"Health authorities have advised us that a hotel quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19," a Tennis Australia statement read.

"Those associated with the Australian Open who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolated until they receive a negative test result," it said.

Almost 1,200 players, coaching staff and officials arrived in Australia since last month for the competition and took the mandatory 14-day isolation.

As of Thursday, Victoria has reintroduced mandatory mask rules, reduced the cap on visitors in homes and paused an increase on the number of people allowed in offices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021 covid-19 crisis
app
Close
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of Navalny.(AP)
world news

Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence

Agencies, Geneva/moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A Moscow court jailed Navalny for three and a half years on Tuesday, although he may actually serve two years and eight months because of time spent under house arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all.(Bloomberg file photo)
It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all.(Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Global coronavirus vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40% would be willing to get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi was charged for breaching an import-export law. The police incident report indicated that unauthorised telecommunications equipment was found at her home in Naypyitaw, the capital.(Reuters)
Suu Kyi was charged for breaching an import-export law. The police incident report indicated that unauthorised telecommunications equipment was found at her home in Naypyitaw, the capital.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged as calls to oppose coup grow

Agencies, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Former leader could be jailed for up to 3 years for possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies; China blocks UNSC move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Paris administrative court recognised ecological “deficiencies” linked to the climate crisis and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The NGOs cheered the decision as “historic” for their country and a boon to those elsewhere using the law to push their governments in the fight against global warming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Pedestrians walk outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments' Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
world news

Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19

PTI, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:56 AM IST
At a late night press briefing, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the worker had attended a social function in his capacity as a volunteer firefighter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Anthony Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:52 AM IST
About 450,000 people have died in the United States of the deadly virus, which began shutting down US events last March, about six weeks after the 2020 Super Bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 46, has closely aligned herself with Trump and touted his support as she’s come under scrutiny(Reuters File Photo )
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 46, has closely aligned herself with Trump and touted his support as she’s come under scrutiny(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Democrats set up showdown on Greene as GOP signals no action

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 AM IST
House Democrats moved to oust controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemned her past statements but indicated he’ll take no action to punish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to 'go big'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:36 AM IST
On the direct payments, Biden said he doesn’t want to budge from the $1,400 promised to Americans. But he said he is willing to “target” the aid, which would mean lowering the income threshold to qualify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infections are still widespread and the state-run National Health Service would be “back in trouble extraordinarily fast” if social restrictions are lifted, Chris Whitty said.(Reuters)
Infections are still widespread and the state-run National Health Service would be “back in trouble extraordinarily fast” if social restrictions are lifted, Chris Whitty said.(Reuters)
world news

UK is past peak of Covid-19 surge, with 10 million people vaccinated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:40 AM IST
“We are on a downward slope of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said at a televised press conference on Wednesday. “This peak, at least, we are past.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is no doubt we are all in a tough spot right now," Patricia Espinosa said.(AP)
"There is no doubt we are all in a tough spot right now," Patricia Espinosa said.(AP)
world news

UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The new coronavirus has ignored national borders and "climate change respects them even less", Patricia Espinosa said in an online lecture for the London School of Economics (LSE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.(@Aish_sayss/Twitter)
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.(@Aish_sayss/Twitter)
world news

Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:02 PM IST
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden(AP)
President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US plans record debt sale; no big changes before new stimulus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The Treasury will sell $126 billion in long-term debt next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.(Reuters)
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.(Reuters)
world news

UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Iran filed the case in July 2018 a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of a 2015 international agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
world news

World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The Geneva-based WEF, which last month delayed the event by 12 days in May, said on Wednesday it would now be held from Aug. 17-20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a medical center in Guise as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
A health worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a medical center in Guise as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
world news

EU faces 100 billion-euro price tag for bungled vaccine push

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Unless it can make up ground, the EU will be forced to keep lockdowns or similar restrictions in place even as other major economies get fully back to work. A delay of 1-2 months would amount to a 50-100 billion-euro blow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP