Home / World News / Melbourne surpasses Sydney as Australia's most populous city, on technicality: All you need to know

Melbourne surpasses Sydney as Australia's most populous city, on technicality: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 01:10 AM IST

The difference in population, however, is less than 19,000. Sydney had been Australia's most populous city since 1902, when it overtook Melbourne.

Melbourne, Australia's cultural capital, has finally overtaken Sydney as the country's most-populous city, doing so on the basis of a ‘technicality.’ According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a 'boundary change' for Melbourne made it Australia's largest city, as it swapped places with its arch-rival.

Melbourne's iconic Federation Square. (AFP)
Melbourne's iconic Federation Square. (AFP)

Here is all you need to know:

(1.) Melton, which lies on the northwestern fringe of Melbourne, was included in the latter's Significant Urban Area, lifting the metropolis' population to 4,875,390 (June 2021).

(2.) On the other hand, Sydney, which held the top spot since 1902, had 4,856,693 residents as of June 2021. This, therefore, means Melbourne had just 18,697 more residents than Sydney.

(3.) The Greater Sydney area, however, continues to have more people than its Melbourne equivalent: 5.26 million, 4.98 million (June 2021). In January this year, however, the Australian government projected Greater Melbourne to have more people than the Sydney one, by 2031-32.

(4.) At the turn of the current century, Greater Sydney's population was 17% more than that of Greater Melbourne. The gap, however, had been narrowing down since, and was at 10% and 6% in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

(5.) According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the island-continent's current population is 26 million. New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, continues to be the most populous province, ahead of Victoria, which has Melbourne as its capital. ABS will release the latest population estimates on April 20.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
melbourne sydney australia + 1 more
melbourne sydney australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out