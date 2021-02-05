Merck KGaA to help BioNTech for faster Covid-19 vaccination drive
Merck KGaA agreed to speed up the supply of lipids to BioNTech SE, easing a bottleneck preventing faster production of Covid-19 vaccines.
The German pharma company is already looking to expand production of custom lipids and expects to increase deliveries to BioNTech toward the end of 2021, it said in a statement Friday. Merck is one of the world’s main suppliers of the custom lipid nanoparticles that are crucial to producing shots using messenger-RNA technology.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited lipids earlier this week as a main constraint on scaling up mRNA vaccine production. CureVac NV Chief Executive Officer Franz-Werner Haas echoed those sentiments in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday, saying his company is facing challenges making more of its experimental Covid shot because the mRNA industry was so small a year ago and there are now calls for billions of doses.
Also read | Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India
Bottlenecks in the supply chain include components needed to make the genetic material for the shots, along with the lipid nanoparticles required to envelop that material, Haas said. There are also shortages for the machinery used in making mRNA, Haas said.
Merck, based in Darmstadt, Germany, is not affiliated with US-based Merck & Co. Over the past year, it’s intensified a collaboration with BioNTech and also supported about 50 other Covid vaccine projects in a role similar to that of a supplier in the auto sector, it said.
Merck KGaA shares were little changed in Frankfurt.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's first foreign policy address: Key highlights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid aid package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
USCIS rescinds guidance memo used to deny H-1B visas to computer programmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US warship sails near Chinese-controlled South China Sea islands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong imposes sweeping pro-China curriculum on schools
- The measures, announced late Thursday, seek to inculcate patriotism to kindergarten-age children through “story-telling, role-playing, drawing, singing, dancing and other activities.” Students as young as six will be taught to memorise offences criminalised by the national security law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China making cautious moves to save its investments in Myanmar after coup
- Among the major projects that were on the table before the coup are a new railroad linking the Chinese border town of Ruili with Mandalay in Myanmar, and a China-financed deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal, which already also serves as a terminus for oil and gas pipelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China targets BBC after Britain pulled their media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Russian vaccine team in talks with China on combination trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merck KGaA to help BioNTech for faster Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea's trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US delays H-1B selection final rule, lottery system to apply for upcoming season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus takes the biggest toll on Indonesia's economy since the 1998 crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: Envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox