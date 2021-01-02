e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The doctor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash.

world Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 22:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mexico City
The health ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine’s application.
The health ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine’s application.(Reuters file photo)
         

Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash.

“The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis,” the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

The ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine’s application.

Pfizer and BioNTech could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 126,500 people have died from Covid-19 in Mexico. The country began distributing the first round of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec. 24.

tags
top news
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for phase 3 clinical trial of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for phase 3 clinical trial of Covaxin
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In