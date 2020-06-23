Mexico’s confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections, 759 deaths
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 185,122, and the death toll is at 22,584.world Updated: Jun 23, 2020 06:42 IST
Mexico City
Mexico on Monday reported 4,577 new infections and 759 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 185,122 cases and 22,584 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics