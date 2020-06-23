e-paper
Home / World News / Mexico’s confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections, 759 deaths

Mexico’s confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections, 759 deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 185,122, and the death toll is at 22,584.

world Updated: Jun 23, 2020 06:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mexico City
Mexico on Monday reported 4,577 new Covid-19 infections and 759 deaths.
Mexico on Monday reported 4,577 new infections and 759 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 185,122 cases and 22,584 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

