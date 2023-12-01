Mexico's ‘alien mummies’ are 'unknown species', experts put forth shocking claims and raises new questions

Two months after two 'non-human' mummies were showcased to the world with claims that they may be extraterrestrial, now there experts have put forth ‘proof’ to suggest that those corpses were not fake and could be non-humans. One of the two ‘non-human alien corpses’ displayed at Mexico Congress(X(formerly Twitter)/@iohmbra)

In September this year, the official unveiling of the ‘alien’ bodies was carried out by UFOlogist Jaime Maussan in Mexico City's Congress. Where it was ascertained that the small mummified specimen were a thousand years old and had been “retrieved” from Cusco, Peru.

Now, in another hearing held by Mexico's Congress, Maussan has testified to the authenticity of the Peruvian mummies with three fingers, claiming the two corpses could be evidence of non-human life forms. However, he hesitated to confirm whether these remains were indeed from aliens.

‘No clarity whether bodies are aliens’

'Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history,' Maussan stated.

‘We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet.’ Maussan told Congress. 'The public has the right to know about non-human technology and beings. This reality unites humanity rather than dividing us. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth,' he further added.

DNA Analysis: 30% body is ‘not from any known species

In his fresh attempt to reveal the identity of these mummies Maussan had called in DNA experts who performed analysis on the figures that showed 30 percent is ‘not from any known species’ and stated that the figures were ‘authentic’, comprising a single skeleton. The other 70 percent has not been revealed.

Reports suggest experts have indicated that their DNA is hybrid, which means the bodies were descendants of the being human. 'We have a hybrid being, we have other beings that are apparently more evolved than us..we are facing something truly extraordinary,' said Maussan.

Also Read: Mexico aliens 'way too humanoid' claim experts

Even though the experts declared corpses as ‘non-humans’ they do not have an origin story and did not imply the bodies were ‘extraterrestrial.’ "These specimens do not belong to our terrestrial evolution. They were not creatures discovered after a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom mines and later transformed into fossilized mummies."

“The figures underwent carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which determined the bodies had three-fingered hands, no teeth and were more than 1,000 years old,” Maussan claimed.

Also Read: Do aliens exist? NASA's crucial report on UFOs set to be released today

Alongwith Maussan Argentine surgeon Adolfo Piotto also took stand, claiming "they were an evolved version of today's human beings, calling them our descendants.