Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app, but did not disclose details on how many users were affected.
However, there were more than 4,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams at about 10 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
The web monitoring firm also showed there were more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.
Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.
