Mike Pence disagrees after Donald Trump denies he lost

world

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:43 IST

On a dramatic day in US politics, outgoing vice-president Mike Pence defied Donald Trump, saying that the president can’t claim “unilateral authority” to reject electoral votes that will make Joe Biden the new leader of the country.

Pence made his stance clear as Trump addressed thousands of supporters at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesday’s meeting of Congress to confirm Biden’s victory in presidential election.

Trump falsely claimed that he won the election as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House.

Crowds gathered at the “Save America March” wore Trump-approved red baseball caps and cheered as Trump repeated the groundless conspiracy theories that have consumed his final days in office. “You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,” Trump said. “Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more.”

Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232, and Trump’s extraordinary challenges to Biden’s victory have floundered in courts across the country.

Congress was due to confirm Biden’s victory on Wednesday. Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans have promised a stonewalling effort that was certain to fail.