e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Mike Pence disagrees after Donald Trump denies he lost

Mike Pence disagrees after Donald Trump denies he lost

Crowds gathered at the “Save America March” wore Trump-approved red baseball caps and cheered as Trump repeated the groundless conspiracy theories that have consumed his final days in office.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:43 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
Donald Trump falsely claimed that he won the election as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House.
Donald Trump falsely claimed that he won the election as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House. (AFP)
         

On a dramatic day in US politics, outgoing vice-president Mike Pence defied Donald Trump, saying that the president can’t claim “unilateral authority” to reject electoral votes that will make Joe Biden the new leader of the country.

Pence made his stance clear as Trump addressed thousands of supporters at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesday’s meeting of Congress to confirm Biden’s victory in presidential election.

Trump falsely claimed that he won the election as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House.

Crowds gathered at the “Save America March” wore Trump-approved red baseball caps and cheered as Trump repeated the groundless conspiracy theories that have consumed his final days in office. “You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,” Trump said. “Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more.”

Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232, and Trump’s extraordinary challenges to Biden’s victory have floundered in courts across the country.

Congress was due to confirm Biden’s victory on Wednesday. Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans have promised a stonewalling effort that was certain to fail.

tags
top news
US Capitol LIVE: One shot; 1,100 DC National Guard members mobilised
US Capitol LIVE: One shot; 1,100 DC National Guard members mobilised
274% excess rain in January first week
274% excess rain in January first week
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In