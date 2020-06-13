e-paper
Home / World News / Mike Pompeo plans to meet Chinese officials in Hawaii: Report

Mike Pompeo plans to meet Chinese officials in Hawaii: Report

The US State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet China’s officials in the state of Hawaii.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet China's officials in the state of Hawaii.
         

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Hawaii to meet with Chinese government officials, Politico reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources.

Pompeo, who has been vocal in criticizing China on a range of issues from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to its Hong Kong policy to the treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities, was planning the trip “quietly” and the arrangements were not finalized, Politico said.

The US State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have deteriorated in recent months, and US President Donald Trump has said he could even sever relations.

Pompeo said last month that China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by being more transparent about the coronavirus and accused it of refusing to share information.

He said last month Chinese plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong would be the “death knell” for the former British colony’s autonomy.

