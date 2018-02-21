Mild intensity earthquake hits Nepal

A mild intensity earthquake jolted Kathmandu early on Wednesday with no reports of any damage or casualties.

The 3.6 magnitude quake with its epicentre in Kathmandu city was felt at 2.23 am, causing panic among the city dwellers, according to the National Seismological Centre.

A total of 488 significant aftershocks have been recorded since a massive earthquake hit the country in April 2015 killing 9,000 people.

Last month, an aftershock of 4.3 magnitude was recorded with the epicentre located in Dolakha district.