 Mild intensity earthquake hits Nepal | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mild intensity earthquake hits Nepal

The 3.6 magnitude quake with its epicentre in Kathmandu city was felt at 2.23 am, causing panic among the city dwellers

world Updated: Feb 21, 2018 11:22 IST
A mild intensity earthquake jolted Kathmandu early on Wednesday.
A mild intensity earthquake jolted Kathmandu early on Wednesday.(Representative Photo)

A mild intensity earthquake jolted Kathmandu early on Wednesday with no reports of any damage or casualties.

The 3.6 magnitude quake with its epicentre in Kathmandu city was felt at 2.23 am, causing panic among the city dwellers, according to the National Seismological Centre.

A total of 488 significant aftershocks have been recorded since a massive earthquake hit the country in April 2015 killing 9,000 people.

Last month, an aftershock of 4.3 magnitude was recorded with the epicentre located in Dolakha district.

more from world
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you