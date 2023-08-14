Home / World News / Miss Universe snaps Indonesia ties over alleged strip searches, harassment

Miss Universe snaps Indonesia ties over alleged strip searches, harassment

Bloomberg |
Aug 14, 2023 12:03 PM IST

Miss Universe said it’s evaluating its franchise agreement and policies to prevent this type of conduct from occurring.

The Miss Universe Organization terminated its relationship with its Indonesia franchise following sexual harassment allegations.

The Malaysia edition of Miss Universe will be canceled too (Representational)(AFP)
“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards,” the organizer of the pageant wrote Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Malaysia edition, also hosted by Indonesia’s PT Capella Swastika Karya, will be canceled too.

Capella Swastika’s national director Poppy Capella denied involvement in any body checks in a statement on Instagram. She added that she objects to any form of violence or sexual harassment.

Reuters reported Wednesday that six contestants of the Indonesia pageant filed complaints with the police, accusing organizers of sexual harassment and claimed they were subjected to topless “body checks.”

