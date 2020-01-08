e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei

Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei

More than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched by Iran against US military and coalition forces at two bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Reuters image)
         

After Tehran launched a missile attack on US targets in Iraq, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was “a slap on the face” for the US, and it should now pull its forces out of the region.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched by Iran against US military and coalition forces at two bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US.

“Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” Khamenei said in a televised speech, describing the missile strikes as a “slap on the face” for Washington. “This region will not accept the presence of America,” the leader added.

Khamenei also ruled put any talks with Washington on the 2015 nuclear deal. “Talks and sitting for negotiations are the beginning of (US ) intervention,” he said.

In response to the strike, US president Donald Trump had tweeted, “All is well…Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news