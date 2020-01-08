Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei

world

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:17 IST

After Tehran launched a missile attack on US targets in Iraq, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was “a slap on the face” for the US, and it should now pull its forces out of the region.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched by Iran against US military and coalition forces at two bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US.

“Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” Khamenei said in a televised speech, describing the missile strikes as a “slap on the face” for Washington. “This region will not accept the presence of America,” the leader added.

Khamenei also ruled put any talks with Washington on the 2015 nuclear deal. “Talks and sitting for negotiations are the beginning of (US ) intervention,” he said.

In response to the strike, US president Donald Trump had tweeted, “All is well…Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

