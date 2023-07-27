Missing 3-year-old reunited with family by Ohio police in emotional video | Watch

A heartwarming video captured the emotional reunion between a 3-year-old boy and his parents after he went missing in an Ohio cornfield. Little Ilya Dunin from Xenia, Ohio, had wandered away from his fenced backyard and got lost in the tall cornfields last Thursday, prompting his parents to call for help immediately. In a heartwarming incident, 3-year-old Ilya Dunin was found safe after going missing in an Ohio cornfield.(Bella Dunin)

The search for Ilya began, involving dozens of volunteers, neighbors, and various departments, including the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the fire department. The cornfields, standing between seven and 10 feet tall, made the search challenging. Drones and a helicopter from The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit were deployed to aid the efforts.

After hours of searching, a volunteer found Ilya's shoes near a creek that ran through the fields, causing concern for his safety. However, the search continued, and finally, the helicopter spotted the brave little boy making his way through the soybean fields nearby, away from the tall corn.

The heartwarming footage shows a young woman, a neighborhood teenager, calmly approaching Ilya and speaking to him in his native Russian language before safely picking him up. A nearby farmer, "Matt," gives a thumbs-up signal, indicating that Ilya had been found. The relieved parents were notified of the good news and reunited with their adventurous son.

Sheriff Scott Anger praised the massive community effort and the quick response of the authorities, firefighters, and rangers, who rallied to support the family during their ordeal. Bella Dunin, Ilya's mom, expressed her immense relief, thanking everyone involved in the search.

"It was the scariest two hours of my life, and the fact that I was so supported this whole time, so many people here, over 100 people, neighbors, friends, people I haven't seen before, they were all looking," said Bella. She also acknowledged the realization that even the most careful parents could face unexpected challenges.

The entire community came together to bring Ilya home safely, showing the power of unity and compassion. The heartwarming reunion reminds us that in times of crisis, we are not alone – a helping hand and support from others can make all the difference.