Moderna expects to supply second 100 million vaccine doses to US by May-end
Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was moving forward the supply target for the second 100 million of its Covid-19 vaccine doses to the United States by a month to May end.
The biotech firm said short-term delays in the final stages of production and release of filled vials at Moderna's fill and finish contractor Catalent Inc have recently delayed the release of some doses.
Moderna said these delays are expected to be resolved in the near term and not expected to impact monthly delivery targets.
The United States, which is fighting supply constraints for its large-scale efforts to vaccinate most Americans, earlier this month bought an additional 100 million vaccine doses from Moderna, taking the total ordered doses to 300 million.
The company reiterated it was on track to deliver the first 100 million doses by the end of March and also moved forward the delivery of its third 100 million vaccine doses by two months to July end.
The US government has so far administered about 25.5 million doses of the two-dose vaccine, with 45.4 million doses supplied, Moderna said.
An additional 33.2 million doses of the vaccine have been filled in vials and are at various stages of final production and testing before release to the US government, according to the company.
Moderna expects to deliver an average of 30 million to 35 million doses per month for February and March, and 40 million to 50 million doses a month from April through July-end.
The company said it would ship doses to the US as they are produced instead of stockpiling first, potentially affecting its weekly supply numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna expects to supply second 100 million vaccine doses to US by May-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House Democrat sues Trump, Giuliani over role in Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO alerts six African countries after Ebola outbreaks. Here's the list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims
- The European Court of Human Rights said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to return medals to veterans discharged because of sexuality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea hackers targeted vaccine technology: S Korea spy agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hamas condemns Israel over blocking Covid vaccines to Gaza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prez Biden to pitch stimulus bill in Wisconsin, US state hard hit by pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China arrests kingpin of fake Covid vaccine gang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK set for new laws to protect free speech on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plummeting Covid-19 cases in US show a path to crushing the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox