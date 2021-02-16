IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Moderna expects to supply second 100 million vaccine doses to US by May-end
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters File Photo)
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Moderna expects to supply second 100 million vaccine doses to US by May-end

The United States earlier this month bought an additional 100 million vaccine doses from Moderna, taking the total ordered doses to 300 million.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:12 PM IST

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was moving forward the supply target for the second 100 million of its Covid-19 vaccine doses to the United States by a month to May end.

The biotech firm said short-term delays in the final stages of production and release of filled vials at Moderna's fill and finish contractor Catalent Inc have recently delayed the release of some doses.

Moderna said these delays are expected to be resolved in the near term and not expected to impact monthly delivery targets.

The United States, which is fighting supply constraints for its large-scale efforts to vaccinate most Americans, earlier this month bought an additional 100 million vaccine doses from Moderna, taking the total ordered doses to 300 million.

The company reiterated it was on track to deliver the first 100 million doses by the end of March and also moved forward the delivery of its third 100 million vaccine doses by two months to July end.

The US government has so far administered about 25.5 million doses of the two-dose vaccine, with 45.4 million doses supplied, Moderna said.

An additional 33.2 million doses of the vaccine have been filled in vials and are at various stages of final production and testing before release to the US government, according to the company.

Moderna expects to deliver an average of 30 million to 35 million doses per month for February and March, and 40 million to 50 million doses a month from April through July-end.

The company said it would ship doses to the US as they are produced instead of stockpiling first, potentially affecting its weekly supply numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters File Photo)
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Moderna expects to supply second 100 million vaccine doses to US by May-end

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The United States earlier this month bought an additional 100 million vaccine doses from Moderna, taking the total ordered doses to 300 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Republican leadership did not want to take the risk. It wanted to hold on to Mr Trump’s base while pretending to wash its hands of his actions (AP)
The Republican leadership did not want to take the risk. It wanted to hold on to Mr Trump’s base while pretending to wash its hands of his actions (AP)
world news

House Democrat sues Trump, Giuliani over role in Capitol riot

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:09 PM IST
The case also names extremist organisations that had members charged by the Justice Department with taking part in the siege as defendants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development of vaccines and treatments has greatly improved survival rates and containment efforts.(File Photo / AP)
The development of vaccines and treatments has greatly improved survival rates and containment efforts.(File Photo / AP)
world news

WHO alerts six African countries after Ebola outbreaks. Here's the list

Reuters, Conakry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Guinea declared an outbreak of the virus on Sunday in the first return of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.
The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.
world news

Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • The European Court of Human Rights said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Service personnel in the UK were stripped of medals because of their sexuality.(PTI / Representational Image)
Service personnel in the UK were stripped of medals because of their sexuality.(PTI / Representational Image)
world news

UK to return medals to veterans discharged because of sexuality

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The Ministry of Defense announced the new policy on Tuesday, more than two decades after Britain lifted its ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service personnel in 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court ordered Britain to pay 25,000 euros in damages and 20,000 euros for costs and expenses to each of the applicants, who are now in their 20s.(Representative image)
The court ordered Britain to pay 25,000 euros in damages and 20,000 euros for costs and expenses to each of the applicants, who are now in their 20s.(Representative image)
world news

Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP / File Photo)
North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP / File Photo)
world news

North Korea hackers targeted vaccine technology: S Korea spy agency

AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) rarely comments on North Korea-related information it provides to lawmakers at private briefings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian girl walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 16, 2021. - The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of refusing to allow some 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses destined for Gaza health workers into the blockaded coastal strip. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)(AFP)
A Palestinian girl walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 16, 2021. - The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of refusing to allow some 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses destined for Gaza health workers into the blockaded coastal strip. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Hamas condemns Israel over blocking Covid vaccines to Gaza

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, had planned to send the Russian Sputnik V doses through Israel to Gaza, a separate territory run by Islamist movement Hamas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden wants Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the coming weeks in order to get $1,400 stimulus checks out to Americans and bolster unemployment payments.(AP Photo)
Biden wants Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the coming weeks in order to get $1,400 stimulus checks out to Americans and bolster unemployment payments.(AP Photo)
world news

Prez Biden to pitch stimulus bill in Wisconsin, US state hard hit by pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:07 PM IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week that Biden would do a CNN town hall with voters while visiting the state, hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the Alliance's ambassadors over the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the Alliance's ambassadors over the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Ministers are set to agree plans on Thursday during a video conference, potentially taking the mission from its current maximum of some 500 troops to around 4,000 or 5,000, four diplomats said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, policemen seize fake Covid-19 vaccines in Kunshan in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, on November 18, 2020. (AP file)
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, policemen seize fake Covid-19 vaccines in Kunshan in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, on November 18, 2020. (AP file)
world news

China arrests kingpin of fake Covid vaccine gang

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The leader of the gang, identified as Kong, packaged some 58000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as anti Covid vaccine and sold them in batches including to unidentified countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just six events out of almost 10,000 involving an external speaker were cancelled over the speakers' views in 2019-20, according to a survey in December by the group Wonkhe, which analyses higher education policy.(REUTERS)
Just six events out of almost 10,000 involving an external speaker were cancelled over the speakers' views in 2019-20, according to a survey in December by the group Wonkhe, which analyses higher education policy.(REUTERS)
world news

UK set for new laws to protect free speech on campus

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:31 PM IST
"I am deeply worried about the chilling effect on campuses of unacceptable silencing and censoring," said education minister Gavin Williamson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.(AFP)
Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people who have broken coronavirus restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles.(AP)
On Tuesday, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles.(AP)
world news

Plummeting Covid-19 cases in US show a path to crushing the pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The country is still far short of herd immunity, the time when the country has so much protection from the dominant strain that it can no longer spread effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.(AP)
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.(AP)
world news

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP