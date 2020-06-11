e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent symptomatic Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:17 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Chicago
The key secondary goal would be prevention of severe disease, as defined by keeping people out of the hospital.
The key secondary goal would be prevention of severe disease, as defined by keeping people out of the hospital.(REUTERS)
         

Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent symptomatic Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The key secondary goal would be prevention of severe disease, as defined by keeping people out of the hospital.

Moderna said it has selected the 100 microgram dose of the vaccine for the late-stage study. At that dose level, the company is on track to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, starting in 2021 from the company’s internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Lonza.

tags
top news
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In