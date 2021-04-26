IND USA
Moderna coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines are pictured.(Reuters)
Moderna vaccine being reviewed for emergency listing: WHO Spokesman

  • A decision on the US.drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:19 PM IST

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

"Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US.drugmaker's vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.

So far Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy.

