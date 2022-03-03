Molnupiravir can be used for high-risk Covid patients: WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday updated its therapeutic guidelines for Covid-19 to include the antiviral drug molnupiravir for patients with non-severe Covid-19 who are at highest risk of hospital admission.
The drug is conditionally recommended, said the WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The British Medical Journal (BMJ), set to be published in the early hours of Wednesday.
Patients who are at highest risk of hospitalisation typically include those who are unvaccinated, are of old age and have a weak immune system or suffer from certain chronic diseases.
The expert panel, however, warned against giving the drug to young and healthy patients, including children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women due to potential harms.
While the Indian drugs regulator granted molnupiravir restricted emergency use authorisation in December, the national Covid-19 task force is still deliberating whether to include it in standard Covid-19 treatment protocol due to safety concerns. The lack of a WHO guideline on it till Tuesday was also a factor.
According to people familiar with the matter, it was unlikely that the drug is going to make it to the list of approved drugs for Covid-19 treatment in India anytime soon since a combination of baseline immunity and wide vaccination coverage meant there were fewer hospital admissions in the third wave earlier this year. Molnupiravir stops the Sars-CoV-2 from thriving in the body in the early stages of infection by introducing errors in its replication process. Like most antivirals, it has shown promise when used early after infection, potentially stopping a case from becoming severe. The latest WHO recommendations is based on new data from six randomised controlled trials involving 4,796 patients, the largest dataset on this drug so far.
But there have been concerns.
“This ninth version of the WHO living guideline addresses the use of molnupiravir in non-severe Covid-19. It follows the availability of new data from six trials. These trials were included in an update to the living network meta-analysis on drug treatments for Covid-19…,” said the expert panel in the article.
Moderate certainty evidence from these trials suggests that molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospital admission (43 fewer admissions per 1,000 patients at highest risk) and time to symptom resolution (average 3.4 fewer days), while low certainty evidence suggests a small effect on mortality (6 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients), said a BMJ press statement on the guidelines.
-
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
-
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.
-
‘Don’t you see?': Zelenskyy to Jews after Russians bomb Holocaust massacre site
On Tuesday, Russia switched to missile strikes as it showered them in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and capital Kyiv, causing several casualties. The strikes began in the morning, and later in the day, Russians bombed the primary television tower at the Babi Yar district in Kyiv due to which as many as five people were killed and five more wounded.
-
Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts had expected that Russia would use its full air force against Ukraine and are at their wits' end seeing Russia's risk-averse behaviour in the ongoing conflict.