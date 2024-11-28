What's happening around the world from Monday, , 2024 to Wednesday, , 2025 Monthly World News Agenda

View events updated in real time on AFP Agenda

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024

Asia-Pacific

MARSHALL ISLANDS - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te visits Pacific allies in Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu PICTURE.

BANGKOK - Trooping the Colour parade in honour of king's birthday

BHOPAL - 40th anniversary of deadly leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people PICTURE.

SINGORE - World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses economic conference

KUALA LUMPUR - Trial begins of ex-prime minister Najib Razak on charges of taking bribes, money laundering linked to 1MDB scandal

NUKU'ALOFA - Vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku

Europe

NUUK - Court hearing for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, detained at request of Japan VIDEO.

THE HAGUE - International Court of Justice public climate hearings VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

SOLLENTUNA - Trial of 11 accused of illegally dumping toxic waste VIDEO.

SALISBURY - Public inquiry into 2018 death of Salisbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

LONDON - Court hears proceedings against mining giant BHP over environmental disaster in Brazil VIDEO.

LIVERPOOL - Public inquiry into case of baby killer Lucy Letby

LONDON - Trial of Urfan Sharif, accused of murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif VIDEO.

OSLO - Trial of two sisters who went to Syria as teenagers and are accused of participating in a 'terrorist' organisation

PARIS - Trial of eight people over killing of teacher Samuel Paty PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

PARIS - Appeal trial for former Rwanda police officer Philippe Manier on genocide charges

PARIS - Trial of six men, including Paul Pogba's brother Mathias, over kidnap allegedly targeting the French footballer VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LONDON - Three Bulgarians on trial accused of an international plot to spy for Russia

RIGA - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly meets Baltic couterparts

BRUSSELS - Five mixed-race women appeal against Belgian state, which they accuse of crimes against humanity over orphanages in Belgian Congo

NORWAY - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits

ROME - Hearing for former Argentine soldier Carlos Luis Malatto, accused of murder, disappearance of eight opponents of dictatorship

STRASBOURG - Bern Convention on Wildlife meets, with decision expected on wolf protection

GENEVA - Resumed 12th round of negotiations towards a pandemic accord

THE HAGUE - International Criminal Court's annual Assembly of State Parties meeting

LONDON - British Fashion Awards ceremony

LONDON - Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BRUSSELS - Eurozone unemployment data for October

LONDON - Lord Mayor's Banquet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

North America

WASHINGTON - Ex-chancellor Angela Merkel presents her memoir 'Freedom' in a joint appearance with ex-president Barack Obama

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on situationof children in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS - UNICEF boss Catherine Russell attends press conference on Haiti

Middle East and North Africa

RIYADH - COP16 of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification PICTURE. VIDEO.

MARRAKESH - Marrakech International Film Festival VIDEO.

CAIRO - Egypt hosts humanitarian conference for Gaza

Sub-Saharan Africa

LUANDA - US President Joe Biden visits PICTURE. VIDEO.

KAMPALA - Opposition leader Kizza Besigye, allegedly abducted in Kenya, due in court accused of seeking to compromise national security

DAKAR - Dakar Biennale, African contemporary art exhibition opens VIDEO. PICTURE.

BAMAKO - Hearing in trial against Etienne Fakaba Sissoko, academic critical of the junta

CONAKRY - Special court rules on case against former Speaker of the National Assembly Amadou Damara Camara on embezzlement charges

SAINT-LOUIS - Trial of 81 people arrested after unrest during legislative election campaign

Latin America

BOGOTÁ - Peace negotiations between government and dissidents of the Estado Mayor Central

SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Venezuela of the candidacy of opposition leader Henrique Capriles in 2013 elections

Sports

SINGORE - World Chess Championships 2024 PICTURE.

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 15 PICTURE.

ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 14 PICTURE.

KINGSTON - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd Test

Misc.

WORLD - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024

Asia-Pacific

JAN - 30th anniversary of the launch by Sony of the first Playstation

HO CHI MINH CITY - Verdict due in appeal of property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death for fraud totalling $27bn VIDEO. PICTURE.

SINGORE - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to discuss foreign policy at IISS forum

Europe

VENICE - Verdict in trial of ex-boyfriend accused of murder of Italian student Giulia Cecchettin

MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention extension hearing for Dutch citizen arrested over 'violence against police' VIDEO.

ISTANBUL - Trial hearing over the deadly Grand Isias hotel collapse in the 2023 quake

PARIS - Demonstration calling for pensions to be raised with inflation

PARIS - Global Inequalities Observatory publishes report on poverty

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meeting VIDEO.

LONDON - Turner Prize winner announced

LONDON - King Charles III, Queen Camilla host Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for state visit PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

Sports

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 14 PICTURE.

LAUSANNE - IOC Executive Board meeting VIDEO.

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 19 PICTURE.

Misc.

WORLD - International Day of People with Disabilities

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2024

Asia-Pacific

YOKOTA AIR BASE - US Space Force opens unit

SRIHARIKOTA - Launch of the ESA Proba-3 mission

Europe

PARIS - Albert Londres Prize for journalism

FLENSBURG - Car market figures for November

PARIS - International conference on energy and artificial intelligence

LONDON - Staff from The Guardian and The Observer strike over proposed sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media

LONDON - Queen Camilla and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron attend Entente Litteraire Prize Award Ceremony VIDEO.

PARIS - Decision in the appeal trial of filmmaker Roman Polanski, sued for defamation by British actress Charlotte Lewis VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

North America

BONNE TERRE - Execution of death row inmate Christopher Collings over 2007 rape and murder of young girl

NEW YORK - Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in discussion organised by the New York Times

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve publishes beige book survey of economic conditions

UNITED NATIONS - UN General Assembly meets on Gaza

Sub-Saharan Africa

GHANA - Presidential election PICTURE.

KIGALI - International Health Ministerial Summit Rwanda

Latin America

BUENOS AIRES - CPAC-Argentina Conservative Conference PICTURE.

SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Brazil of judgment on forced disappearances in the 1990s

Sports

MANAMA - Weightlifting: IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Misc.

WORLD - Worldwide release on Netflix of 'That Christmas' by British filmmaker Richard Curtis

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2024

Europe

TA'QALI - 31th OSCE Ministerial Council VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

VIENNA - Ministers from Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies meet PICTURE. VIDEO.

FRANCE - Public sector workers strike VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

WIESBADEN - October industrial orders

WARSAW - Appeals court hears case of pro-choice activist sentenced for aiding an abortion

North America

WASHINGTON - US trade balance

ATLANTA - Georgia Court of Appeals to hear motion to disqualify DA Fani Willis from Trump racketeering case

Sub-Saharan Africa

MALABO - ECCAS conference on the humanitarian situation in Central Africa

Latin America

MONTEVIDEO - Mercosur summit PICTURE. VIDEO.

SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Chile of judgement on military seizure of radio Voz del Sur during 1973 coup

HAVANA - Presentation of first episodes of Netflix series 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

Sports

GQEBERHA - Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match PICTURE.

Misc.

WORLD - World Soil Day

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024

Asia-Pacific

MUMBAI - Central bank rate decision

Europe

MOSCOW - Deadline for end of Russian Journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova's pre-trial detention over 'justifying terrorism'

MINSK - Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits to validate security concept of the Russian-Belarusian Union

WIESBADEN - October foreign trade data

WIESBADEN - October industrial production data

BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q3 2024, third estimate

North America

WASHINGTON - US employment report

Latin America

SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Colombia of sentence for disappearance of two people at the hands of the Police in 1995

Sports

ABU DHABI - Auto: Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix PICTURE.

PARIS - Cycling: Velo d'Or ceremony VIDEO.

GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga - day 13 PICTURE.

Football: CAF Champions League - 1st round day 2

FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 - day 14 PICTURE.

EUROPE - Rugby Union: Champions Cup, 1st round day 1

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 16 PICTURE.

ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 15 PICTURE.

ADELAIDE - Cricket: Australia v India 2nd Test PICTURE.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2024

Europe

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron gives address at official ceremony to mark reopning of Notre Dame Cathedral PICTURE.

LONDON - Deadline for Competition and Markets Authority decision on Three-Vodafone merger

BERLIN - Far right party AfD presents its candidate for chancellor ahead of election VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

BERLIN - Demonstration for the legalisation of abortion PICTURE.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals PICTURE. VIDEO.

North America

DALLAS - Heritage Auctions sell ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' VIDEO.

Sports

NAIROBI - Football: Football Kenya Federation due to hold elections

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 15 PICTURE.

LAS VEGAS - MMA: UFC 310 mixed martial arts event

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2024

Asia-Pacific

TOKYO - GDP Q3, second estimate

Europe

PARIS - Planned reopening of renovated Notre-Dame Cathedral after 2019 fire VIDEO. PICTURE.

BUCHAREST - Presidential election second round PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis presides over a Mass with the newly appointed cardinals VIDEO. PICTURE.

ROME - Pope Francis pays homage to the Immaculate Conception at Spanish steps VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

North America

WASHINGTON - Kennedy Center Honors gala

Sports

BASSETERRE - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st ODI

PARIS - Athletics: European Cross Country Championships

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2024

Europe

BRUSSELS - Eurozone finance ministers meet VIDEO.

HELSINKI - Finnair pilot strike

GERMANY - Fourth round of negotiations between Volkswagen management and the IG Metall trade union VIDEO.

OSLO - Terumi Tanaka of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo holds press conference PICTURE. VIDEO.

North America

LOS ANGELES - 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement PICTURE. VIDEO.

LOS ANGELES - Premiere of Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' VIDEO.

Sports

KIGALI - Auto: FIA annual general assembly

Misc.

WORLD - Worldwide release of game 'Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle' from studio MachineGames, published by Bethesda

WORLD - International Anti-Corruption Day

WORLD - International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2024

Europe

STOCKHOLM - Nobel Prize award ceremony and banquet in Stockholm and Oslo VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers meet VIDEO.

WIESBADEN - November inflation, final estimate

Middle East and North Africa

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testifies at his trial on corruption charges

Sports

BASSETERRE - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

EUROPE - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6 PICTURE.

BUDEST - Swimming: World Aquatics Swimming Championships 2024 PICTURE.

ZAGREB - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic PICTURE.

GIRONA - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Girona v Liverpool PICTURE.

BERGAMO - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Atalanta v Real Madrid PICTURE.

LEVERKUSEN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Bayer Leverkusen v Inter Milan PICTURE.

GUINGAMP - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Brest v PSV Eindhoven PICTURE.

BRUGES - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Club Brugge v Sporting Lisbon PICTURE.

LEIPZIG - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: RB Leipzig v Aston Villa PICTURE.

SALZBURG - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Salzburg v Paris SG

GELSENKIRCHEN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayern Munich PICTURE.

Misc.

WORLD - World Human Rights Day

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2024

Europe

THE HAGUE - Closing arguments in ICC case against senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd al-Rahman VIDEO.

MOSCOW - 30th anniversary of the start of a Russian offensive in Chechnya, starting the First Chechen War

MOSCOW - Inflation for November

MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention ends for head of 'Kazakh diaspora' NGO over 'fakes' about the army

ATHENS - Lawmakers debate, adopt 2025 budget in parliament

PARIS - Decision on appeal against dismissal of case against French soldiers over Operation Turquoise during Rwanda genocide

MADRID - Inditex results

VIENNA - OPEC monthly report released

North America

WASHINGTON - US consumer price index

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

Sub-Saharan Africa

BUJUMBURA - Burundi Tourism Week

Sports

HANGZHOU - Badminton: World Tour Finals

EUROPE - Football: UEFA Europa League - league phase matchday 6 PICTURE.

MADRID - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Atletico Madrid v Slovan Bratislava PICTURE.

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Lille v Sturm Graz PICTURE.

MILAN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: AC Milan v Crvena Zvezda Beograd PICTURE.

LONDON - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Arsenal v Monaco

LISBON - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Benfica v Bologna PICTURE.

DORTMUND - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona PICTURE.

ROTTERDAM - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Feyenoord v Sparta Praha PICTURE.

TURIN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Juventus v Manchester City PICTURE.

STUTTGART - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: VfB Stuttgart v Young Boys PICTURE.

Misc.

WORLD - 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' animated film released internationally

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2024

Europe

VILNIUS - New Lithuanian government sworn in

COPENHAGEN - Verdict in the case of Sanjay Shah, British trader accused of mega tax fraud

PARIS - IEA publishes monthly oil report

BELGRADE - Verdict in trial of suspect accused of 2023 mass shooting in Mladenovac that killed nine

LAUSANNE - Hearing in Federal court to decide whether to vote again on women's retirement age

FRANKFURT - ECB press conference on eurozone monetary policy

North America

WILMINGTON - Sentencing for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, for unlawful possession of a firearm

LOS ANGELES - Game Awards

WASHINGTON - US Producer Price Index

Sports

BASSETERRE - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

Europe

MOSCOW - Russia's Olympic committee to elect its president

HELSINKI - Finnair pilot strike

SALISBURY - Trial of three Just Stop Oil activists on trial for spraying paint on Stonehenge

PARIS - Inflation for November

Sports

GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga - day 14 PICTURE.

Football: CAF Champions League - 1st round day 3

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 17 PICTURE.

FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 - day 15 PICTURE.

EUROPE - Rugby Union: Champions Cup, 1st round day 2

ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 16 PICTURE.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2024

Europe

MANCHESTER - Paul McCartney performs live in concert in first of four UK dates of his 'Got Back' tour

TBILISI - Presidential election

MOSCOW - Annual congress of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party

Sub-Saharan Africa

HARGEISA - President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the breakaway region of Somaliland due to be sworn in

Sports

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 16 PICTURE.

BRISBANE - Cricket: Australia v India 3rd Test PICTURE.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2024

Europe

AJACCIO - Pope Francis visits PICTURE.

ATHENS - Lawmakers vote on 2025 budget

MANCHESTER - Paul McCartney performs second date at Co-Op Live Arena as part of 'Got Back' tour

Sub-Saharan Africa

ABUJA - ECOWAS heads of state summit PICTURE.

Latin America

LA PAZ - Judicial elections PICTURE. VIDEO.

Sports

KINGSTOWN - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st T20

MANCHESTER - Football: Premier League - day 16: Manchester City v Manchester United VIDEO.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024

Europe

TALLINN - Joint Expeditionary Force leaders summit

MOSCOW - Appeal trial of two Russian artists sentenced to six years in prison for a play

KALININGRAD - Pre-trial detention set to end of German accused of sabotage

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BERLIN - Lawmakers confidence vote against Chancellor Olaf Scholz PICTURE.

STRASBOURG - European Parliament plenary session VIDEO.

North America

LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, on tax evasion

Sports

MADRID - Football: Spanish football federation presidential election

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2024

Europe

LONDON - High Court hearing to approve £3bn funding for Thames Water

North America

WASHINGTON - 10th anniversary of the announcement of a historic rapprochement between the United States and Cuba

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve holds two-day policy meeting

WASHINGTON - US advance retail sales

WASHINGTON - US industrial production data

Sports

KINGSTOWN - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024

Asia-Pacific

TOKYO - IPO for Japan chipmaker Kioxia

Europe

MADRID - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez appears in court in new probe for alleged fraud VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

STRASBOURG - Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought award ceremony VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LONDON - Ruling due in Andrew Tate tax evasion case

MONTREUIL - Asylum court examines refugee application of Rwandan prosecuted for possible role in genocide

BRUSSELS - Eurozone inflation for November, second estimate

LONDON - Paul McCartney performs live in concert as part of his 'Got Back' tour

North America

WASHINGTON - Fed releases decision after policy committee meeting

WASHINGTON - Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference at end of Monetary Policy Committee meeting

TERRE HAUTE - Execution of inmate Joseph Corcoran, first in state since 2009

Latin America

HAVANA - Parliament analyses economic situation at the end of 2024

Sports

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 12 PICTURE.

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 13 PICTURE.

FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 - day 16 PICTURE.

Misc.

WORLD - International Migrants Day

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024

Asia-Pacific

TOKYO - Bank of Japan monetary policy decision

Europe

NUREMBERG - GFK German consumer sentiment index

STOCKHOLM - Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision

LONDON - Bank of England rate decision

LONDON - Paul McCartney performs second date at O2 Arena as part of 'Got Back' tour

North America

MCALESTER - Execution of death row inmate Kevin Underwood for 2006 murder of a 10-year-old girl

WASHINGTON - GDP Q3, third estimate

Sports

KINGSTOWN - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 3rd T20

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024

Asia-Pacific

MACAU - 25th anniversary of Macau handover VIDEO.

BEIJING - Detailed trade figures for November

Europe

PALERMO - Verdict expected in Matteo Salvini migrant trial

BELFAST - 20th anniversary of robbery at Northern Bank, in which a gang made off with over 26.5 million pounds

MOSCOW - Central bank meeting on rate decision

North America

LOS ANGELES - 'Avatar 3' released by Disney

WASHINGTON - US personal income data

Sports

GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga - day 15 PICTURE.

SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 18 PICTURE.

ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 17 PICTURE.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2024

Sports

RIYADH - Boxing: Heavyweight title fight, Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury PICTURE.

MOROCCO - Football: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

MOROCCO - Football: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 17 PICTURE.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2024

Europe

MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention ends for ex-deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov, accused of corruption

North America

WASHINGTON - US consumer confidence index

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2024

Europe

ROME - Roman Catholic jubilee year PICTURE.

MOSCOW - Informal summit of the Community of independant states

Middle East and North Africa

ALGIERS - 30th anniversary of hijacking of Air France flight by Armed Islamic Group killing three passengers

Sports

TOKYO - Boxing: super-bantamweight world title fight, Naoya Inoue v Sam Goodman

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024

Europe

MOSCOW - Summit of the Eurasian economic union

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis to deliver his Urbi et Orbi Christmas message PICTURE.

North America

NEW YORK - American Football: NFL Christmas Day matchups, Beyonce headlines halftime performance

Misc.

WORLD - Christmas Day PICTURE. VIDEO.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2024

Asia-Pacific

BEIJING - Ministry of Defence monthly press conference

Sports

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 18 PICTURE.

MELBOURNE - Cricket: Australia v India 4th Test PICTURE.

CENTURION - Cricket: South Africa v Pakistan, 1st Test match PICTURE.

Misc.

WORLD - South Korean series 'Squid Game' season 2 premieres on Netflix

Sumatra - 20th anniversary of massive quake which hit the Indonesian island of Sumatra and triggered tsunami in which an estimated 230,000 died

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2024

North America

MADISON - Review hearing in suspended sex abuse trial of ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2024

Sports

ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 18 PICTURE.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2024

Europe

CROATIA - Presidential election

TBILISI - Inauguration of new president following election

Sub-Saharan Africa

N'DJAMENA - Parliamentary, local elections elections

Sports

ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 19 PICTURE.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2024

Europe

KYIV - Ukraine-Russia gas transit deal ends

STOCKHOLM - Ban on petrol, diesel cars in city centre comes into force

North America

OTTAWA - Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions releases final report

Sub-Saharan Africa

MOGADISHU - African Union peacekeeping mission ATMIS due to end mandate in Somalia

Misc.

WORLD - New Year's Eve PICTURE. VIDEO.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2025

Europe

GENEVA - 30th anniversary of the creation of the World Trade Organization

LONDON - Prince Harry's claim of unlawful information gathering against the publisher of The Sun to go into trial

LONDON - New Year's Day Parade

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.