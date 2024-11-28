Monthly World News Agenda
MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024
Asia-Pacific
MARSHALL ISLANDS - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te visits Pacific allies in Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu PICTURE.
BANGKOK - Trooping the Colour parade in honour of king's birthday
BHOPAL - 40th anniversary of deadly leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people PICTURE.
SINGORE - World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses economic conference
KUALA LUMPUR - Trial begins of ex-prime minister Najib Razak on charges of taking bribes, money laundering linked to 1MDB scandal
NUKU'ALOFA - Vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku
Europe
NUUK - Court hearing for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, detained at request of Japan VIDEO.
THE HAGUE - International Court of Justice public climate hearings VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
SOLLENTUNA - Trial of 11 accused of illegally dumping toxic waste VIDEO.
SALISBURY - Public inquiry into 2018 death of Salisbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess
LONDON - Court hears proceedings against mining giant BHP over environmental disaster in Brazil VIDEO.
LIVERPOOL - Public inquiry into case of baby killer Lucy Letby
LONDON - Trial of Urfan Sharif, accused of murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif VIDEO.
OSLO - Trial of two sisters who went to Syria as teenagers and are accused of participating in a 'terrorist' organisation
PARIS - Trial of eight people over killing of teacher Samuel Paty PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
PARIS - Appeal trial for former Rwanda police officer Philippe Manier on genocide charges
PARIS - Trial of six men, including Paul Pogba's brother Mathias, over kidnap allegedly targeting the French footballer VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LONDON - Three Bulgarians on trial accused of an international plot to spy for Russia
RIGA - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly meets Baltic couterparts
BRUSSELS - Five mixed-race women appeal against Belgian state, which they accuse of crimes against humanity over orphanages in Belgian Congo
NORWAY - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits
ROME - Hearing for former Argentine soldier Carlos Luis Malatto, accused of murder, disappearance of eight opponents of dictatorship
STRASBOURG - Bern Convention on Wildlife meets, with decision expected on wolf protection
GENEVA - Resumed 12th round of negotiations towards a pandemic accord
THE HAGUE - International Criminal Court's annual Assembly of State Parties meeting
LONDON - British Fashion Awards ceremony
LONDON - Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
BRUSSELS - Eurozone unemployment data for October
LONDON - Lord Mayor's Banquet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
North America
WASHINGTON - Ex-chancellor Angela Merkel presents her memoir 'Freedom' in a joint appearance with ex-president Barack Obama
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council meets on situationof children in Haiti
UNITED NATIONS - UNICEF boss Catherine Russell attends press conference on Haiti
Middle East and North Africa
RIYADH - COP16 of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification PICTURE. VIDEO.
MARRAKESH - Marrakech International Film Festival VIDEO.
CAIRO - Egypt hosts humanitarian conference for Gaza
Sub-Saharan Africa
LUANDA - US President Joe Biden visits PICTURE. VIDEO.
KAMPALA - Opposition leader Kizza Besigye, allegedly abducted in Kenya, due in court accused of seeking to compromise national security
DAKAR - Dakar Biennale, African contemporary art exhibition opens VIDEO. PICTURE.
BAMAKO - Hearing in trial against Etienne Fakaba Sissoko, academic critical of the junta
CONAKRY - Special court rules on case against former Speaker of the National Assembly Amadou Damara Camara on embezzlement charges
SAINT-LOUIS - Trial of 81 people arrested after unrest during legislative election campaign
Latin America
BOGOTÁ - Peace negotiations between government and dissidents of the Estado Mayor Central
SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Venezuela of the candidacy of opposition leader Henrique Capriles in 2013 elections
Sports
SINGORE - World Chess Championships 2024 PICTURE.
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 15 PICTURE.
ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 14 PICTURE.
KINGSTON - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Misc.
WORLD - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024
Asia-Pacific
JAN - 30th anniversary of the launch by Sony of the first Playstation
HO CHI MINH CITY - Verdict due in appeal of property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death for fraud totalling $27bn VIDEO. PICTURE.
SINGORE - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to discuss foreign policy at IISS forum
Europe
VENICE - Verdict in trial of ex-boyfriend accused of murder of Italian student Giulia Cecchettin
MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention extension hearing for Dutch citizen arrested over 'violence against police' VIDEO.
ISTANBUL - Trial hearing over the deadly Grand Isias hotel collapse in the 2023 quake
PARIS - Demonstration calling for pensions to be raised with inflation
PARIS - Global Inequalities Observatory publishes report on poverty
BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meeting VIDEO.
LONDON - Turner Prize winner announced
LONDON - King Charles III, Queen Camilla host Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for state visit PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.
Sports
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 14 PICTURE.
LAUSANNE - IOC Executive Board meeting VIDEO.
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 19 PICTURE.
Misc.
WORLD - International Day of People with Disabilities
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2024
Asia-Pacific
YOKOTA AIR BASE - US Space Force opens unit
SRIHARIKOTA - Launch of the ESA Proba-3 mission
Europe
PARIS - Albert Londres Prize for journalism
FLENSBURG - Car market figures for November
PARIS - International conference on energy and artificial intelligence
LONDON - Staff from The Guardian and The Observer strike over proposed sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media
LONDON - Queen Camilla and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron attend Entente Litteraire Prize Award Ceremony VIDEO.
PARIS - Decision in the appeal trial of filmmaker Roman Polanski, sued for defamation by British actress Charlotte Lewis VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
North America
BONNE TERRE - Execution of death row inmate Christopher Collings over 2007 rape and murder of young girl
NEW YORK - Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in discussion organised by the New York Times
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve publishes beige book survey of economic conditions
UNITED NATIONS - UN General Assembly meets on Gaza
Sub-Saharan Africa
GHANA - Presidential election PICTURE.
KIGALI - International Health Ministerial Summit Rwanda
Latin America
BUENOS AIRES - CPAC-Argentina Conservative Conference PICTURE.
SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Brazil of judgment on forced disappearances in the 1990s
Sports
MANAMA - Weightlifting: IWF World Weightlifting Championships
Misc.
WORLD - Worldwide release on Netflix of 'That Christmas' by British filmmaker Richard Curtis
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2024
Europe
TA'QALI - 31th OSCE Ministerial Council VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
VIENNA - Ministers from Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies meet PICTURE. VIDEO.
FRANCE - Public sector workers strike VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
WIESBADEN - October industrial orders
WARSAW - Appeals court hears case of pro-choice activist sentenced for aiding an abortion
North America
WASHINGTON - US trade balance
ATLANTA - Georgia Court of Appeals to hear motion to disqualify DA Fani Willis from Trump racketeering case
Sub-Saharan Africa
MALABO - ECCAS conference on the humanitarian situation in Central Africa
Latin America
MONTEVIDEO - Mercosur summit PICTURE. VIDEO.
SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Chile of judgement on military seizure of radio Voz del Sur during 1973 coup
HAVANA - Presentation of first episodes of Netflix series 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'
Sports
GQEBERHA - Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match PICTURE.
Misc.
WORLD - World Soil Day
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024
Asia-Pacific
MUMBAI - Central bank rate decision
Europe
MOSCOW - Deadline for end of Russian Journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova's pre-trial detention over 'justifying terrorism'
MINSK - Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits to validate security concept of the Russian-Belarusian Union
WIESBADEN - October foreign trade data
WIESBADEN - October industrial production data
BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q3 2024, third estimate
North America
WASHINGTON - US employment report
Latin America
SAN JOSÉ - Inter-American Court of Human Rights notifies Colombia of sentence for disappearance of two people at the hands of the Police in 1995
Sports
ABU DHABI - Auto: Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix PICTURE.
PARIS - Cycling: Velo d'Or ceremony VIDEO.
GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga - day 13 PICTURE.
Football: CAF Champions League - 1st round day 2
FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 - day 14 PICTURE.
EUROPE - Rugby Union: Champions Cup, 1st round day 1
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 16 PICTURE.
ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 15 PICTURE.
ADELAIDE - Cricket: Australia v India 2nd Test PICTURE.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2024
Europe
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron gives address at official ceremony to mark reopning of Notre Dame Cathedral PICTURE.
LONDON - Deadline for Competition and Markets Authority decision on Three-Vodafone merger
BERLIN - Far right party AfD presents its candidate for chancellor ahead of election VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
BERLIN - Demonstration for the legalisation of abortion PICTURE.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals PICTURE. VIDEO.
North America
DALLAS - Heritage Auctions sell ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' VIDEO.
Sports
NAIROBI - Football: Football Kenya Federation due to hold elections
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 15 PICTURE.
LAS VEGAS - MMA: UFC 310 mixed martial arts event
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2024
Asia-Pacific
TOKYO - GDP Q3, second estimate
Europe
PARIS - Planned reopening of renovated Notre-Dame Cathedral after 2019 fire VIDEO. PICTURE.
BUCHAREST - Presidential election second round PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis presides over a Mass with the newly appointed cardinals VIDEO. PICTURE.
ROME - Pope Francis pays homage to the Immaculate Conception at Spanish steps VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
North America
WASHINGTON - Kennedy Center Honors gala
Sports
BASSETERRE - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st ODI
PARIS - Athletics: European Cross Country Championships
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2024
Europe
BRUSSELS - Eurozone finance ministers meet VIDEO.
HELSINKI - Finnair pilot strike
GERMANY - Fourth round of negotiations between Volkswagen management and the IG Metall trade union VIDEO.
OSLO - Terumi Tanaka of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo holds press conference PICTURE. VIDEO.
North America
LOS ANGELES - 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement PICTURE. VIDEO.
LOS ANGELES - Premiere of Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' VIDEO.
Sports
KIGALI - Auto: FIA annual general assembly
Misc.
WORLD - Worldwide release of game 'Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle' from studio MachineGames, published by Bethesda
WORLD - International Anti-Corruption Day
WORLD - International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2024
Europe
STOCKHOLM - Nobel Prize award ceremony and banquet in Stockholm and Oslo VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers meet VIDEO.
WIESBADEN - November inflation, final estimate
Middle East and North Africa
JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testifies at his trial on corruption charges
Sports
BASSETERRE - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd ODI
EUROPE - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6 PICTURE.
BUDEST - Swimming: World Aquatics Swimming Championships 2024 PICTURE.
ZAGREB - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic PICTURE.
GIRONA - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Girona v Liverpool PICTURE.
BERGAMO - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Atalanta v Real Madrid PICTURE.
LEVERKUSEN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Bayer Leverkusen v Inter Milan PICTURE.
GUINGAMP - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Brest v PSV Eindhoven PICTURE.
BRUGES - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Club Brugge v Sporting Lisbon PICTURE.
LEIPZIG - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: RB Leipzig v Aston Villa PICTURE.
SALZBURG - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Salzburg v Paris SG
GELSENKIRCHEN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayern Munich PICTURE.
Misc.
WORLD - World Human Rights Day
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2024
Europe
THE HAGUE - Closing arguments in ICC case against senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd al-Rahman VIDEO.
MOSCOW - 30th anniversary of the start of a Russian offensive in Chechnya, starting the First Chechen War
MOSCOW - Inflation for November
MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention ends for head of 'Kazakh diaspora' NGO over 'fakes' about the army
ATHENS - Lawmakers debate, adopt 2025 budget in parliament
PARIS - Decision on appeal against dismissal of case against French soldiers over Operation Turquoise during Rwanda genocide
MADRID - Inditex results
VIENNA - OPEC monthly report released
North America
WASHINGTON - US consumer price index
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
Sub-Saharan Africa
BUJUMBURA - Burundi Tourism Week
Sports
HANGZHOU - Badminton: World Tour Finals
EUROPE - Football: UEFA Europa League - league phase matchday 6 PICTURE.
MADRID - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Atletico Madrid v Slovan Bratislava PICTURE.
VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Lille v Sturm Graz PICTURE.
MILAN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: AC Milan v Crvena Zvezda Beograd PICTURE.
LONDON - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Arsenal v Monaco
LISBON - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Benfica v Bologna PICTURE.
DORTMUND - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona PICTURE.
ROTTERDAM - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Feyenoord v Sparta Praha PICTURE.
TURIN - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: Juventus v Manchester City PICTURE.
STUTTGART - Football: UEFA Champions League - league phase day 6: VfB Stuttgart v Young Boys PICTURE.
Misc.
WORLD - 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' animated film released internationally
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2024
Europe
VILNIUS - New Lithuanian government sworn in
COPENHAGEN - Verdict in the case of Sanjay Shah, British trader accused of mega tax fraud
PARIS - IEA publishes monthly oil report
BELGRADE - Verdict in trial of suspect accused of 2023 mass shooting in Mladenovac that killed nine
LAUSANNE - Hearing in Federal court to decide whether to vote again on women's retirement age
FRANKFURT - ECB press conference on eurozone monetary policy
North America
WILMINGTON - Sentencing for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, for unlawful possession of a firearm
LOS ANGELES - Game Awards
WASHINGTON - US Producer Price Index
Sports
BASSETERRE - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 3rd ODI
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024
Europe
MOSCOW - Russia's Olympic committee to elect its president
HELSINKI - Finnair pilot strike
SALISBURY - Trial of three Just Stop Oil activists on trial for spraying paint on Stonehenge
PARIS - Inflation for November
Sports
GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga - day 14 PICTURE.
Football: CAF Champions League - 1st round day 3
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 17 PICTURE.
FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 - day 15 PICTURE.
EUROPE - Rugby Union: Champions Cup, 1st round day 2
ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 16 PICTURE.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2024
Europe
MANCHESTER - Paul McCartney performs live in concert in first of four UK dates of his 'Got Back' tour
TBILISI - Presidential election
MOSCOW - Annual congress of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party
Sub-Saharan Africa
HARGEISA - President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the breakaway region of Somaliland due to be sworn in
Sports
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 16 PICTURE.
BRISBANE - Cricket: Australia v India 3rd Test PICTURE.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2024
Europe
AJACCIO - Pope Francis visits PICTURE.
ATHENS - Lawmakers vote on 2025 budget
MANCHESTER - Paul McCartney performs second date at Co-Op Live Arena as part of 'Got Back' tour
Sub-Saharan Africa
ABUJA - ECOWAS heads of state summit PICTURE.
Latin America
LA PAZ - Judicial elections PICTURE. VIDEO.
Sports
KINGSTOWN - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st T20
MANCHESTER - Football: Premier League - day 16: Manchester City v Manchester United VIDEO.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024
Europe
TALLINN - Joint Expeditionary Force leaders summit
MOSCOW - Appeal trial of two Russian artists sentenced to six years in prison for a play
KALININGRAD - Pre-trial detention set to end of German accused of sabotage
BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
BERLIN - Lawmakers confidence vote against Chancellor Olaf Scholz PICTURE.
STRASBOURG - European Parliament plenary session VIDEO.
North America
LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, on tax evasion
Sports
MADRID - Football: Spanish football federation presidential election
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2024
Europe
LONDON - High Court hearing to approve £3bn funding for Thames Water
North America
WASHINGTON - 10th anniversary of the announcement of a historic rapprochement between the United States and Cuba
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve holds two-day policy meeting
WASHINGTON - US advance retail sales
WASHINGTON - US industrial production data
Sports
KINGSTOWN - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024
Asia-Pacific
TOKYO - IPO for Japan chipmaker Kioxia
Europe
MADRID - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez appears in court in new probe for alleged fraud VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
STRASBOURG - Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought award ceremony VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LONDON - Ruling due in Andrew Tate tax evasion case
MONTREUIL - Asylum court examines refugee application of Rwandan prosecuted for possible role in genocide
BRUSSELS - Eurozone inflation for November, second estimate
LONDON - Paul McCartney performs live in concert as part of his 'Got Back' tour
North America
WASHINGTON - Fed releases decision after policy committee meeting
WASHINGTON - Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference at end of Monetary Policy Committee meeting
TERRE HAUTE - Execution of inmate Joseph Corcoran, first in state since 2009
Latin America
HAVANA - Parliament analyses economic situation at the end of 2024
Sports
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 12 PICTURE.
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 13 PICTURE.
FRANCE - Football: Ligue 1 - day 16 PICTURE.
Misc.
WORLD - International Migrants Day
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024
Asia-Pacific
TOKYO - Bank of Japan monetary policy decision
Europe
NUREMBERG - GFK German consumer sentiment index
STOCKHOLM - Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision
LONDON - Bank of England rate decision
LONDON - Paul McCartney performs second date at O2 Arena as part of 'Got Back' tour
North America
MCALESTER - Execution of death row inmate Kevin Underwood for 2006 murder of a 10-year-old girl
WASHINGTON - GDP Q3, third estimate
Sports
KINGSTOWN - Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 3rd T20
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024
Asia-Pacific
MACAU - 25th anniversary of Macau handover VIDEO.
BEIJING - Detailed trade figures for November
Europe
PALERMO - Verdict expected in Matteo Salvini migrant trial
BELFAST - 20th anniversary of robbery at Northern Bank, in which a gang made off with over 26.5 million pounds
MOSCOW - Central bank meeting on rate decision
North America
LOS ANGELES - 'Avatar 3' released by Disney
WASHINGTON - US personal income data
Sports
GERMANY - Football: Bundesliga - day 15 PICTURE.
SPAIN - Football: La Liga - day 18 PICTURE.
ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 17 PICTURE.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2024
Sports
RIYADH - Boxing: Heavyweight title fight, Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury PICTURE.
MOROCCO - Football: CAF Africa Cup of Nations
MOROCCO - Football: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 17 PICTURE.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2024
Europe
MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention ends for ex-deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov, accused of corruption
North America
WASHINGTON - US consumer confidence index
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2024
Europe
ROME - Roman Catholic jubilee year PICTURE.
MOSCOW - Informal summit of the Community of independant states
Middle East and North Africa
ALGIERS - 30th anniversary of hijacking of Air France flight by Armed Islamic Group killing three passengers
Sports
TOKYO - Boxing: super-bantamweight world title fight, Naoya Inoue v Sam Goodman
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024
Europe
MOSCOW - Summit of the Eurasian economic union
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis to deliver his Urbi et Orbi Christmas message PICTURE.
North America
NEW YORK - American Football: NFL Christmas Day matchups, Beyonce headlines halftime performance
Misc.
WORLD - Christmas Day PICTURE. VIDEO.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2024
Asia-Pacific
BEIJING - Ministry of Defence monthly press conference
Sports
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 18 PICTURE.
MELBOURNE - Cricket: Australia v India 4th Test PICTURE.
CENTURION - Cricket: South Africa v Pakistan, 1st Test match PICTURE.
Misc.
WORLD - South Korean series 'Squid Game' season 2 premieres on Netflix
Sumatra - 20th anniversary of massive quake which hit the Indonesian island of Sumatra and triggered tsunami in which an estimated 230,000 died
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2024
North America
MADISON - Review hearing in suspended sex abuse trial of ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2024
Sports
ITALY - Football: Serie A - day 18 PICTURE.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2024
Europe
CROATIA - Presidential election
TBILISI - Inauguration of new president following election
Sub-Saharan Africa
N'DJAMENA - Parliamentary, local elections elections
Sports
ENGLAND - Football: Premier League - day 19 PICTURE.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2024
Europe
KYIV - Ukraine-Russia gas transit deal ends
STOCKHOLM - Ban on petrol, diesel cars in city centre comes into force
North America
OTTAWA - Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions releases final report
Sub-Saharan Africa
MOGADISHU - African Union peacekeeping mission ATMIS due to end mandate in Somalia
Misc.
WORLD - New Year's Eve PICTURE. VIDEO.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2025
Europe
GENEVA - 30th anniversary of the creation of the World Trade Organization
LONDON - Prince Harry's claim of unlawful information gathering against the publisher of The Sun to go into trial
LONDON - New Year's Day Parade
