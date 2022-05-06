Morning brief: Pentagon says Russia on its way out of Ukraine's Mariupol, and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report
The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military. Read more
Hyderabad dishonour killing sparks huge outrage, cops to move fast-track court
Hyderabad remains gripped with shock and outrage two days after the city saw a dishonour killing case as a Hindu man was murdered by his Muslim wife’s family. Read more
'Emotional day for us': Jet Airways on Hyderabad 'test flight' | Video
After a three-year hiatus, Jet Airways on Thursday took the skies again for its test flight at the Hyderabad airport in a big step towards revalidating the air operator certificate. Watch here
AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets married, she calls it 'most awaited day in my life'. See pics
Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to fiance – audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Read more
'I may not have Dhoni's physique. But don't know why people say I'm not a shorter-format player': Veteran India batter
It is a common thought process that T20 cricket is a young man's game, but when it comes to the IPL, it may not always be true. Read more
Workwear fashion tips: Trendy womenswear and menswear corporate styling for summers
An ineffable style and a zealous sense of glamour is ruling the summer corporate styling and if you are looking for bold, sexy and ever so stylish fashion cues that will guaranteed make heads turn at your workplace, we got you sorted. Read more
Pentagon denies helping Ukraine 'target' Russian generals
The US Defense Department denied Thursday that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them. Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that the United States supplies Kyiv's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country."
US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report
The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.
Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault
"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday asHeard, who shook her head and sobbed as she described the episodee said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Heard said she broke free and retreated upstairs, returning later in her nightgown to find Depp still awake. During the assault, Depp repeatedly said "I'll fucking kill you," she told the jury.
US assures Sweden, Finland amid Russian threat over NATO application
The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.
Biden taps 1st Black, LGBTQ White House press secretary
President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Jean-Pierre takes on the role as the White House faces an uphill battle to help Democrats hold onto the House and Senate in this fall's midterm elections, and as the administration struggles to address Americans' concerns about soaring inflation and the state of the economy.
