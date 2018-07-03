 Moscow briefly cordons off street after finding suspicious bag ahead of FIFA World Cup match | world news | Hindustan Times
Moscow briefly cordons off street after finding suspicious bag ahead of FIFA World Cup match

A Reuters reporter saw a police sniffer dog examine the large black bag in front of a shop in Nikolskaya, and policemen removing the barriers shortly afterwards.

world Updated: Jul 03, 2018 15:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Moscow
A sign with the logo of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is on display near the Kremlin.
A sign with the logo of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is on display near the Kremlin. (Reuters file photo)

Moscow police on Tuesday briefly cordoned off a street near the Kremlin that has become a popular gathering place for World Cup fans after finding a suspicious bag.

A Reuters reporter saw a police sniffer dog examine the large black bag in front of a shop in Nikolskaya, and policemen removing the barriers shortly afterwards.

